Those who deserve understanding, and those who deserve condemnation

Re “A year of understanding: COVID-19 and the humanity of the unvaccinated” (Opinion, Sept. 27): Dr. William Boroughf shows extraordinary grace and kindness in his empathetic essay about treating the unvaccinated who are sick with COVID-19. His understanding approach reminds all of us that we are living in unprecedented times and that each of us is traveling a difficult road.

I will do my best as a vaccinated, mask-wearing American to be less vindictive toward those who remain confused about the dangerous situation in which we live.

I will not, however, show the same level of understanding to those hypocrites who hold public office or those who stand to make a profit on the lies and deliberate disinformation being spread around the country. While we as regular citizens owe each other empathy and understanding, we owe the liars and charlatans only our disgust, our rage, and our promise to hold them accountable.