Re “Cape Ann teen seeks fishing fame” (Page A1, Sept. 18): Bravo to the perfectly named Finn Hawley for using his skills to educate all of us about the joy of fishing and to Billy Baker for again bringing life to a hidden corner of our world. I am in admiration of Hawley for sidestepping his learning disabilities and using all his skills to bring a little joy into the world. My fishing-loving teenage son might use his success as inspiration.

Edwin Andrews