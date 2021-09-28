Your AL wild card breakdown for Tuesday, Sept. 28: Where the Red Sox stand in playoff race

The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays were idle. The Yankees retain the top wild card spot, with a one-game edge on the Red Sox and two on the Jays.

LAST NIGHT: The Mariners crushed the Athletics, 11-4, bringing the Mariners within 1 ½ games of the Red Sox for the second wild card spot. In losing, the A’s dropped 3 ½ games behind the Red Sox for the second wild card spot with five games left – a nearly impossible hill to climb.

Your daily primer on where everything stands in the American League Wild Card race:

ODDS: Fangraphs pegs the Red Sox as having an 85.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, the Yankees as having an 81.3 percent shot, the Blue Jays a 27.8 percent chance, and the Mariners a 5.1 percent likelihood of reaching the playoffs.

TONIGHT: The Yankees and Blue Jays kick off a critical three-game set in Toronto with Jameson Taillon returning from the injured list to face Toronto southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The Red Sox will feature Chris Sale against Orioles rookie lefty Bruce Zimmermann.

The Mariners and A’s will play the middle game of their three-game series, with Oakland featuring Chris Bassitt and Seattle sending Tyler Anderson to the hill.

THE LOW-DOWN: If the Red Sox win on Tuesday, they’ll remain in possession of one of the two wild-card spots — either tying with the Yankees for the top spot (if New York loses in Toronto) or remaining one game behind the Yankees while moving two games ahead of the Jays (if the Yankees beat Toronto).

If the Red Sox lose to the Orioles, the team will lose a game on two teams — with a chance that they’d drop into a tie with the Jays if Toronto beats New York.

The Mariners have steamrolled the A’s, claiming five wins against them since the start of last week, to stay in the playoff picture.

