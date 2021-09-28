Brett Favre expects a happy return for Tom Brady Sunday night in Foxborough

“I think it’ll be a different environment [than] when I went back to Lambeau. There was a lot of boos. I don’t think we’ll hear too many boos with Tom,” Favre said on his SiriusXM NFL show Tuesday.

The former Green Bay quarterback, who played 16 seasons for the Packers, recalled his first visit to Lambeau Field as a visitor, with the Vikings, in 2009. He acknowledged his situation was a little different than Brady’s — he had a game against his old team in Minnesota, one that “broke the ice,” in his words. But coming back to Lambeau with a different uniform was an odd feeling.

If there’s one former quarterback who has some idea of what Tom Brady is going through this week, it’s Brett Favre.

“When I went back to Lambeau, from the bus ride from the Appleton (Wis.) hotel — it’s about 25 or 30 minutes to Green Bay — people are lined up on the highways and they had caskets with my jersey in it. They were burning my jersey.”

Two things gave Favre comfort: one, the support of his new teammates, and two, the sight of some of his old friends at the stadium.

“At a time where the pressure to play at a level, even I didn’t know I could play at. In a hostile environment,” he said. “I needed to hear, ‘We got your back.’ And they did.

“And seeing a lot of faces of a lot of people I was really great friends with and still are: organizational people, trainers, equipment guys, players. I knew that all those guys never wanted me to leave. But the organization maybe felt a little differently, [so] I kind of pointed my animosity at the organization and wanted to prove I was worthy of still being there.”

Favre threw four touchdowns and no interceptions as the Vikings won, 38-26.

Favre heard plenty of boos that night, if for no other reason that Minnesota and Green Bay are fierce divisional rivals. He says he expects Brady will get a warmer reception than the one he got at Lambeau.

“I’m assuming there’ll be a warm reception from the fans, the organization. How could you not?” Favre asked. “I’m sure he still has a lot of friends on the team and there’s no ill feelings in that way.

“Tom is going to place huge expectations on himself. Like, ‘I’ve got to perform as good if not better than I’ve ever performed before.’ And I think he does that each and every week. He never ceases to amaze any of us.”

