Film study: Mac Jones deserves some blame for QB pressure and boring play calling in Saints loss

But that would ignore Jones’s role in creating some of the mess in the Patriots’ 28-13 loss. It wasn’t just the offensive line breaking down or McDaniels calling boring plays. After re-watching the game, it appeared that Jones had issues in avoiding the pressure, and in checking to the right plays at the line of scrimmage. These are the growing pains the Patriots will have to endure as they play with a rookie quarterback.

The Saints hit Mac Jones 11 times and forced three interceptions, so clearly the offensive line needs to play better. The offense stalled in the red zone, and Jones didn’t attempt a pass into the end zone, so clearly Josh McDaniels has to call better plays.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at how Jones can improve:

▪ Protecting the quarterback is on the quarterback, too — to be able to shuffle and slide away from trouble, or know where to go with the ball before the snap, or know when to throw the ball away. It’s no coincidence that four of the least-mobile quarterbacks — Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Philip Rivers — are among the five least-sacked quarterbacks of the last five seasons. They know when and how to avoid trouble.

To be clear, the Patriots’ offensive line wasn’t good Sunday, and has struggled without right tackle Trent Brown. His fill-in, Justin Herron, was on the ground far too often against the Saints, and the Patriots had to use a tight end or running back to help Herron handle pass rusher Cam Jordan.

But Jones created his own pressure, too, with inconsistent pocket awareness and an inability to create clean throwing lanes.

The first sack of the game was a cornerback blitz by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The rush was initially picked up well, and Jones had a ton of space outside the pocket if he could get there. But Jones instead stepped up right into the pressure and into a sack.

Advertisement

Jones’s first interception was similar; the Patriots initially picked up the blitz, and Jones had space to throw, but he held the ball too long, the pressure eventually got home, and the ball floated to P.J. Williams for an easy pick.

Jones had several throws where he wasn’t able to fully step into it, and it seemed that was because he wasn’t shuffling around and finding clean throwing windows.

▪ Most alarming was a 14-yard sack by Tanon Kpassagnon early in the fourth quarter. The Saints sent only four pass rushers, and Jones had terrific protection and a ton of space to look downfield and step into a throw. But he held on too long, Kpassagnon eventually shook free, and Jones wasn’t athletic enough to escape.

This play, with only a four-man rush and great protection, should not have resulted in a 14-yard sack of Mac Jones. NFL/Globe illustration

At worst that play should have been a throwaway, but it turned second and 5 into third and 19.

It’s only natural that, as a rookie, Jones is going to be confused by some coverages, hold the ball too long, and make some mistakes. What’s disconcerting is that the Patriots have one of the few young quarterbacks who doesn’t have the mobility to escape defenders and create improv plays. It puts immense pressure on Jones to learn his presnap reads and how to attack the multitude of coverages he faces in the NFL.

Advertisement

▪ Some of the play-calling is on Jones, too. On Sunday, I was critical of McDaniels for being too conservative in the red zone; after getting first and 10 at the 11, the Patriots called two runs to Brandon Bolden that were stuffed, then a swing pass to Jonnu Smith for 4 yards, and settled for a short field goal.

The first run to Bolden looked like a designed call — and the Patriots appeared to have it blocked up, only to have some linemen whiff — but the second run was a case of Jones alerting from a pass to a run at the line. All of a sudden, the Patriots had a tight end (Smith) blocking Jordan, and the six-time Pro Bowler easily brushed off Smith and made the tackle for minus-1.

Jones needs to realize that a pass play on second down is better than a second consecutive run to Bolden.

Then on third and 11, Jones had a clean pocket, faced only a four-man rush against six blockers, and two pass rushers fell to the ground. But Jones still got the ball out of his hands quickly and delivered a swing pass to Smith that had no chance of resulting in a touchdown.

Most quarterbacks in that situation would be more patient and try to create a play off-schedule if nothing developed. Jones needs to be less robotic.

Advertisement

▪ The Saints did send the house at Jones, particularly in the first half. His 14 pass attempts against the blitz were second-most in the NFL last week, and 10 of those came in the first half.

Jones excelled against the blitz against the Dolphins, but against the Saints, not so much. He completed 6 of 14 for 61 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions, and a sack. The first interception to Williams and the pick-6 to Malcolm Jenkins both came against a five-man blitz. The Patriots also converted just 2 of 5 third-down attempts when the Saints sent the blitz.

▪ But Jones had his moments against the blitz. One of his best throws of the day — the incompletion to Smith on the sideline in which Jones retreated from the rush and threw on the run — was against an all-out seven-man blitz. His 22-yard touchdown throw to Kendrick Bourne also came against a six-man blitz in which Jordan once again blew past Herron and got in Jones’s face.

▪ The Patriots were brutal on first down, putting Jones in too many long-distance situations. They gained 107 net yards on 28 first-down plays (including one penalty), yet 24 of those plays netted only 28 total yards.

Among their first-down plays in the first half were a sack, a negative run by Damien Harris, and 2 of 5 passing by Jones. In the second half, Jones threw his touchdown to Bourne on first down, but was also just 5 for 12 passing, and the Patriots also had a holding penalty.

Advertisement

You can’t discount the big plays, but the Patriots clearly need to be more consistent on first down.

▪ Unlike against the Jets, the Patriots didn’t use much play-action. And when they did, it was dreadful. Jones was 1 for 4 for minus-1 yard, with a sack, a pick-6, and a 13-yard scramble.

Instead, McDaniels went shotgun five-wide for much of the game to spread out the defense horizontally. The Patriots also aligned the running backs and tight ends out wide to help Jones decipher whether the Saints were in man or zone coverage.

▪ On Alvin Kamara’s touchdown catch in the first quarter, it looked as if safety Kyle Dugger blew the coverage. Kyle Van Noy and Matthew Judon were in zone coverage in the flats, and Van Noy looked like he expected Dugger to be in the middle of the zone. But Dugger ran off with the tight end in man coverage, leaving the middle of the field wide open.

On the touchdown by Alvin Kamara (circled), it appears Kyle Dugger was in man coverage with the tight end when he was supposed to be in zone, patrolling the middle of the field. NFL/Globe illustration

▪ On the punt block, a Saints source said they noticed that Patriots special teamer Brandon King got beaten against the Jets on an inside move and almost allowed a punt block. The Saints figured King would over-protect on the inside rush, so instead the Saints sent a delayed twist on the outside to create confusion between King and Dugger. When Andrew Dowell came around the edge, both Dugger and King thought the other guy would take him, giving Dowell a clean lane to the punter.

▪ This marked the second game out of three this year that the Patriots were sloppy and beat themselves with self-inflicted errors. There were the drops by Smith, one of which led to a pick-6. On the fourth-and-1 false start on Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers also jumped, and it appeared that most of the offense missed the snap cadence. And on Taysom Hill’s game-clinching touchdown, the Patriots had only 10 defenders on the field.

If we’re talking about Patriots who need to improve quickly, Bill Belichick is at the top of the list.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.