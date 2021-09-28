Red Sox look to hold onto wild-card spot as they open series at Orioles | Lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will look to get back on track when they open a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday.
The Yankees swept the Red Sox last weekend to take control of the top wild-card spot, continuing a pattern of the Sox struggling against the postseason contenders, going 16-26 since the All-Star break.
The series with the last-place Orioles bodes well for the Sox, who are 17-6 against teams with losing records in that same span. Alex Speier took a deeper look at how the Sox have fared.
Speier also examined the wild-card race, and how it relates to the Sox. Here are the latest standings.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (88-68): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-0, 2.57 ERA)
ORIOLES (50-106): TBA
Pitching: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.83 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Zimmermann: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 1-7, Bobby Dalbec 0-6, Rafael Devers 2-5, Kiké Hernández 2-4, J.D. Martinez 2-5, Kevin Plawecki 2-3, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Kyle Schwarber 1-1, Alex Verdugo 0-8, Christian Vázquez 1-5.
Orioles vs. Sale: Kelvin Gutierrez 1-4, Austin Hays 2-8, Trey Mancini 11-30, Richie Martin 1-7, Ryan McKenna 1-3, Ryan Mountcastle 0-2, Cedric Mullins 1-5, Anthony Santander 1-6, Pedro Severino 2-10, Pat Valaika 0-4, Austin Wynns 1-5.
Stat of the day: Second baseman José Iglesias is batting .405 over his 12-game hitting streak (.405, 15-for-37, four doubles, one triple, one home run, four RBIs, three walks, and two hits-by-pitch).
Notes: Since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, Sale is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts. Lifetime against the Orioles, Sale is 10-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 22 games, 16 of them starts. Two of Sale’s seven 2021 starts have come against Baltimore and he is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in those games. ... Zimmermann made two starts against the Red Sox in April, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, striking out nine batters in 12 innings.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.