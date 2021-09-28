Red Sox look to hold onto wild-card spot as they open series at Orioles | Lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will look to get back on track when they open a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday.

The Yankees swept the Red Sox last weekend to take control of the top wild-card spot, continuing a pattern of the Sox struggling against the postseason contenders, going 16-26 since the All-Star break.

The series with the last-place Orioles bodes well for the Sox, who are 17-6 against teams with losing records in that same span. Alex Speier took a deeper look at how the Sox have fared.