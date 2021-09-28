Jack Studnicka plays strong game in Bruins’ exhibition loss to Rangers

Yes, the 22-year-old Bruins center did gain 15 pounds of lean muscle over the summer by trying to eat some 4,000 calories a day, downing plenty of protein shakes, and keeping up his cardio. But he’s been working on other areas of his game.

“I haven’t done an interview where that hasn’t been the main focus,” he said before the Bruins’ 3-2 exhibition loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK — Jack Studnicka is amused by the recent attention on his improved physique.

Studnicka said his other major offseason focus was improving his shot release, under the direction of Bruins skills coach Kim Brandvold. The work showed on Studnicka’s second-period goal.

After defenseman Mike Reilly zipped a stretch pass through the neutral zone, Studnicka and fellow top prospect Fabian Lysell had Rangers defensemen K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba two on two. Studnicka feathered a pass to Lysell, who beat Miller and made a slight fake to draw Trouba and goalie Tyler Wall to his side. Studnicka one-timed the give-and-go centering feed to the far, low corner.

Wall, an ex-UMass Lowell stopper, had lost his stick and was using a teammate’s. But it was a solid finish from Studnicka, and a slippery setup from Lysell.

Studnicka, still listed at last season 6 feet 1 inch, 171 pounds, was moving well with the extra weight.

▪ Lysell, despite a soft backhand turnover in the defensive zone early, was again impressive. He made several creative passes and was the fastest Bruins skater. He may fulfill Bruce Cassidy’s wishes that he “light it up” with WHL Vancouver this season, but it’s easy to see a stronger, more mature version of this player making a lot of plays in a Spoked-B.

▪ If Urho Vaakanainen has been frustrated by his play this preseason, or his standing among the Bruins’ defensive corps, consider his goal a relief. At 15:29 of the second, the 22-year-old Finn charged toward a loose puck and hammered it as hard as he ever has, tying the game at 2.

Vaakanainen took a roughing penalty in the first and let Kaapo Kakko bat home a bad-bounce goal to make it 2-0. But on the shift after his emphatic goal, he muscled Kakko off the puck.

▪ The projected varsity fourth line of Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek, and Curtis Lazar were together for the first time in game action. Nosek, making his Bruins preseason debut in a rarely seen sweater number (No. 92), looked like the man who played himself up a rung in the Vegas lineup last season. He has nice stick skills for a fourth-liner and makes heady passes.

Good news: Nosek took a third-period, knee-on-knee hit from Trouba but stayed on the ice for the ensuing power play.

▪ Artemi Panarin (1-2—3) is ready for opening night. He factored in all three of the Rangers’ goals, putting the Blueshirts up, 3-2, by snapping one past Kyle Keyser’s glove on a breakaway.

Keyser, who stopped 7 of 8 shots, got one back in the final 90 seconds with a glove stop on a breakaway.

▪ Like batterymate Jeremy Swayman on Sunday night in Washington, Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark is recovering from summer hockey. He booted several rebounds to the slot in the first period, summer mode. He did make a 110-foot outlet pass. He made 11 saves on 13 shots before giving way to Keyser.

Panarin opened the scoring by slipping away from coverage along the boards — the job description for lumbering Providence center Joona Koppanen does not include covering wingers making $11.6 million — and whipping a backhand across the zone to Anthony Bitetto, who found room underneath Ullmark left room underneath his pads.

Panarin picked up another assist at 7:22 of the second, when his shot caromed off bodies in front and bounced to Kakko, who outflanked Vaakanainen for the dunk.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.