Mass girls’ soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham’s Megan Aronoff headlines Players of the Week

Megan Aronoff, Bridgewater-Raynham –– The senior goalie backstopped the Trojans to four wins: Brockton (4-1), New Bedford (8-1); East Bridgewater (2-0), and Braintree (2-0), which was headlined by a 17-save performance against the Wamps.

Taylor Bovardi, Masconomet –– The junior netted two goals in a 5-0 Northeastern Conference win over Salem and added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 nonleague win against Central Catholic.

Kylee Carafoli, Plymouth North –– A senior keeper, she recorded her fifth shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Patriot League rival Scituate. She has a Patriot League-best 0.29 goals against average.