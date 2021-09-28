Mass girls’ soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham’s Megan Aronoff headlines Players of the Week

Megan Aronoff, Bridgewater-Raynham –– The senior goalie backstopped the Trojans to four wins: Brockton (4-1), New Bedford (8-1); East Bridgewater (2-0), and Braintree (2-0), which was headlined by a 17-save performance against the Wamps.
Taylor Bovardi, Masconomet –– The junior netted two goals in a 5-0 Northeastern Conference win over Salem and added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 nonleague win against Central Catholic.
Kylee Carafoli, Plymouth North –– A senior keeper, she recorded her fifth shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Patriot League rival Scituate. She has a Patriot League-best 0.29 goals against average.
Lily Gibbs, Ursuline Academy –– The sophomore scored three times and assisted on two more in a 5-2 nonleague win over Wayland on Monday. She also had three goals and an assist in a 7-1 victory over Malden Catholic and contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win against Mt. Alvernia.
Cat Hernan, Cohasset –– The junior center midfielder scored four goals in a 6-1 South Shore victory over Abington, netted the winner in a 2-1 Tobin Division victory over Hull, and finished once in a 4-2 Tobin win over Mashpee.
Ella Slayton, North Andover –– The senior forward racked up six goals in two games versus Merrimack Valley Conference opponents, four in a 7-0 win over Haverhill and two in a 7-0 victory over Lowell.
