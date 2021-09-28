No. 64 Hayes Brown upsets top seed Yaroslav Merkulov, NHL referee Garrett Rank advances at US Mid-Amateur

“I think my energy level was a little too high after just sneaking into the match-play field,” said Brown. “I feel like I kind of gave away some holes, and I was glad we had darkness because I was a little emotionally exhausted.”

Brown barely snuck into the Round of 64, but prevailed over Merkulov, whose championship-record performance in stroke play on Sunday couldn’t carry over into match play. Merkulov led, 2 up, after seven holes on Monday before play was halted by darkness.

After notching the final spot in the Round of 64 on Monday with a dramatic hole-out for eagle, Hayes Brown of of Charlotte, N.C. bounced No. 1 Yaroslav Merkulov in match play on Tuesday at the US Mid-Amateur Championships on Nantucket.

Advertisement

Brown rallied in the final holes, with a birdie on 17 sealing the upset at Sankaty Head Golf Club.

“Match play is fickle,” Merkulov said. “I played well, shot 1 under, and the conditions aren’t easy. He made a really good birdie on 13 when he kind of had his back against the wall, then I missed three 6-footers in a row, and that’s all she wrote.”

Brown topped No. 33 seed Sam Straka, of Valdosta, Ga., as well on Tuesday to reach the Round of 16.

Canadian Garrett Rank, a 34-year-old NHL referee, also reached the Round of 16, the only top-12 seed to do so.

“I’ve played the back nine well all week,” said Rank. “I made six birdies on the back nine in stroke play, and I made four birdies in my match this morning. I just like the back nine. I hit some good shots, made a couple putts and hung in there on the few holes where I kind of got out of position.”

The Round of 16 begins early Wednesday morning, with the quarterfinals to follow in the afternoon.