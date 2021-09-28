Noah Syndergaard returns to Mets; Jacob deGrom done for year

DeGrom’s been throwing bullpen sessions recently, including a successful one Monday, with an eye toward a potential return this year. But with the Mets out of playoff contention, deGrom and the club agreed there’s no sense in him starting a game even though he’s healthy, manager Luis Rojas explained.

The team also announced that ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch again this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since mid-July because of an elbow injury that’s healed, according to the club.

Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to start Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery.

“Everyone is fully on board,” said Rojas, adding that deGrom should have a normal offseason. “It’s the right thing.”

“I think coming back in spring training he’ll be the Jake that we know.”

Syndergaard was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was set to start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the visiting Miami Marlins. The skidding Mets announced the move about 2½ hours before the first game, which was started by Marcus Stroman.

The 29-year-old Syndergaard can become a free agent after the season, and the Mets must decide how much they want him back and whether to make him a one-year qualifying offer.

“We want to see him pitch,” Rojas said. “The organization will benefit from watching him perform.”

The righthander’s return comes too late to help the 2021 Mets, who were eliminated from the postseason chase last weekend. New York (73-82) led the NL East for three months but began to nosedive when the calendar turned to August.

Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, is expected to throw just one inning Tuesday night and could make another appearance before the season ends Sunday. He and the Mets initially targeted a June return, but his rehab progression was slowed by a sore elbow that caused him to be shut down in late May for a while and then a positive test for COVID-19 in late August even though he is vaccinated.

“I think he’s going to give everyone here an idea where he’s at,” Rojas said.

Syndergaard made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple A Syracuse, working one inning each time. He allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings.

On the advice of doctors, Syndergaard stopped throwing his slider when he resumed rehabbing this summer because they thought that pitch might have caused the elbow discomfort he experienced in the spring.

So on his own, Syndergaard decided to scrap his curveball for now as well. He said he thinks he can be effective — at least in short stints — with just his four-seam fastball, two-seamer, and changeup.

“He’s excited. He wants to get in there and compete,” Rojas said. “It’s been a long road . . . He worked really hard to get in this position.”

It will be Syndergaard’s first big league outing since Sept. 29, 2019, against Atlanta. He tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow at spring training in March 2020 and had Tommy John surgery later that month.

Syndergaard will serve as the Mets’ 29th man for the doubleheader. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, catcher Chance Sisco was designated for assignment.

Once the hardest-throwing starter in the majors, Syndergaard arrived in the big leagues in 2015 and helped the Mets reach the World Series that year. He is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in 119 games (118 starts), all with New York.

Mitch Haniger drivers Mariners closer

Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and the host Seattle Mariners gained precious ground in the AL wild-card race Monday night with a 13-4 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Seattle’s 10th straight victory against Oakland tied the team record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Mariners have won eight of nine overall and 9 of 11.

“We’re fighting for that spot,” starting pitcher Chris Flexen said. “We want it and we’re playing like we want it.”

Seattle ended the night 1½ games behind Boston for the second wild card, with Toronto a game back of the Red Sox. Both those teams were off Monday.

“We’ve got five games left and here we sit,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “This is some kind of season we’ve had and we’ve still got a lot to play for, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Oakland fell 3½ games behind Boston and two back of the Mariners with two more games to play in Seattle. The A’s, last year’s AL West champions, also were eliminated from the division race.

Haniger hit his first three-run homer to the bullpen in left field during a five-run fourth inning, then put the game away with his second shot to nearly the same spot in the sixth. He has 37 homers this season after sitting out for 18 months following two surgeries.

Ty France reached base five times for Seattle, going 4 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs. J.P. Crawford added three hits and an RBI. Each scored three runs.

The Mariners picked up their 21st win with Flexen (14-6) starting on the mound. The righthander struck out six, giving up four earned runs and seven hits in five innings.

Seattle reliever Casey Sadler extended his major league-leading scoreless streak to 25 appearances and 23⅔ innings with three groundouts in the sixth. The bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, with Matt Andriese striking out the side in the ninth.

Dodgers broadcaster to retire next year

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team.

Jarrín announced his decision Tuesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December. Jarrín’s son, Jorge, retired in February, ending the first father-son duo to broadcast baseball on MLB Spanish-language radio.

The elder Jarrín began calling Dodgers games in 1959 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, becoming just the second Spanish-language announcer to receive the honor.

“I’m grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years,” Jarrín said.

He has called three perfect games (Sandy Koufax in 1965, Tom Browning in 1988, and Dennis Martinez in 1991) and 22 no-hitters, and 30 World Series games.

“Jaime was integral in introducing the Dodgers to Los Angeles and in giving a voice to the franchise’s Latino stars,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “We’re going to cherish this last year with him on the broadcast and wish him the best in retirement.”

Plans to honor Jarrín during the 2022 season will be announced later.