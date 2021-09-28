Red Sox wary of bringing scary Camden Yards memories from 2011 back to life

Yet with the Red Sox at Camden Yards on Tuesday, it seemed impossible to ignore the dark lesson that the franchise had absorbed exactly 10 years earlier.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox arrived at the final six games of the season in possession of the second wild-card spot, their fate in their hands at a time when their only remaining games were against two last-place teams: the Orioles and Nationals.

On Sept. 28, 2011, the Red Sox entered the final day of the regular season tied with the Rays in the wild-card race — in the final season that featured just one wild-card berth for each league. The team had experienced a September freefall that had taken it from a postseason lock to a scramble.

Nonetheless, the Sox arrived at the season-ending three-game series against the last-place Orioles with a one-game lead over the Rays. A sweep would ensure a playoff spot. The Orioles did not want to cooperate.

“The worst thing you can say — you won’t say it in the clubhouse — is a thought that well, ‘They should sweep them,’ ” Showalter said. “Every game is hard to win. You have to earn every game during a baseball season. Winning a Major League Baseball game is hard.”

Baltimore demonstrated as much in winning the first game of the series, allowing the Rays to tie the Sox in the standings. The Red Sox bounced back to win the second game, setting up arguably the most chaotic day in big league history.

In the National League, Atlanta — deep into its own September collapse — was tied with the Cardinals for the wild-card spot, setting up four meaningful games for the final scheduled day of the regular season — yet the significance of those contests wasn’t just limited to the standings.

In the clubhouse and on the field, questions about manager Terry Francona’s job security started swirling around the Red Sox in the hours leading up to the season finale. The strange energy extended to the stands, where a crowd of nearly 30,000 seemed almost evenly split between Red Sox and Orioles fans — a dynamic Showalter compared to an Army-Navy football game.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead, fell behind 2-1, then scratched out single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-2 lead behind Jon Lester. With the host Rays trailing the Yankees, 7-0, through five innings, the Sox appeared set to advance so long as they could win — but as the game unfolded, it became clear that the Orioles wouldn’t let the game get out of reach.

With teams permitted to carry 40 big leaguers on their September rosters, Baltimore featured a deep pitching staff that Showalter employed aggressively.

“In 2011, we could compete with the Red Sox for three games because we had an almost unlimited roster,” said Showalter. “If they had [the current cap of 28 players in September], we would not have beaten the Red Sox.”

The progression of the taut game in Baltimore was stalled by a rain delay in the seventh inning. During the downpour, the Rays rallied for six runs in the eighth and then — just before play resumed at Camden Yards — a game-tying solo homer by Dan Johnson with two outs in the ninth.

“Surreal,” Showalter said of the rain delay.

Still, the Sox took a lead into the ninth, handing the ball to closer Jonathan Papelbon. The four-time Red Sox All-Star quickly struck out two batters. But back-to-back doubles tied the game, and then Robert Andino’s sinking, catchable liner to left went uncaught by Carl Crawford as the Orioles walked off with the win.

Moments later, as the Sox filed off the field, Evan Longoria drilled a walkoff homer for the Rays in the 12th that propelled Tampa Bay to the wild card. It not only ended the Red Sox season but marked a reckoning.

“I don’t take any joy in somebody else’s failures or the pain of losing. [But] we’d had our nose bloodied a lot and [were] laughed at while you’re bleeding, so to speak,” said Showalter. “I was there to do what was best for the Baltimore Orioles and if it hurt some feelings along away, well, we had been a doormat there for quite a while. But I still remember the emotion of walking up the runway and knowing that there were going to be a lot of repercussions from that series and some of it was not fair.”

That game marked the end of the Red Sox tenures of Sox manager Terry Francona (fired), GM Theo Epstein (left for the Cubs), Papelbon, Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield, J.D. Drew, and others. The loss and subsequent cultural implosion of the Red Sox reverberated throughout the last-place 2012 campaign.

For the Orioles, their strong finish — a 15-13 record in September and that season-ending series win — represented a springboard.

“We needed that propulsion that, yeah, we can compete with these guys and we’re tired of getting rubbed on our face,” said Showalter, noting that the core of Adam Jones, Nick Markakis, and Matt Wieters used that game as a point of departure for a subsequent five-year run that included three playoff appearances. “We gained an identity of who we were.”

They did so at the expense of a team that was expected to beat them. Ten years later, a Red Sox team that features Varitek as a coach knows that it cannot take for granted the challenge in front of them — a lesson that this year’s squad experienced in its own way at the start of the 2021 season.

“We are in this situation [of scrambling for a playoff spot] because we lost the first three games of the season against Baltimore, right? We don’t need reminders,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, recalling the Orioles’ three-game sweep against his team to open the year. “In any given series at this level, you can get beat by the best team in the big league or the team with the worst record in the big leagues . . . For this group, the first weekend of the season is a reminder of that.”

