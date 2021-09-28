Sun’s Jonquel Jones and Curt Miller claim WNBA’s major awards

Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago on Tuesday. She averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Connecticut’s Curt Miller was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year for the second time. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot and finished a distant second. Breanna Stewart of Seattle was third, followed by Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Washington’s Tina Charles. “When I found out I was really emotional, teary-eyed,” Jones said. “To get to share the awards and accolades with coach and teammates, it’s good to have that happen.” Jones, who was born in the Bahamas, knows her homeland will celebrate her award and she feels a responsibility to continue to develop basketball there. Jones has already won two of the other major WNBA awards, earning the Most Improved Player in 2017 and the Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018. Miller also won Coach of the Year in 2017. Miller, who became the sixth coach to win the award at least twice, had 41 of the 49 votes, with Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve second with six votes. Miller is in his sixth season with Connecticut and guided the team to the best record in the league (26-6) and the top seed in the playoffs. Connecticut won its final 14 games of the regular season — the fourth-longest streak in league history.

LeBron James takes vaccination

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, said that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, after evading questions about his vaccination status last season. Several other high-profile NBA players have resisted getting vaccinated before the start of the NBA season next month. “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” James said. “I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.” James did not say which vaccine he had taken, or the number of doses he had received. He also said he would not use his platform to publicly encourage others to be vaccinated. Rob Pelinka, the general manager of the Lakers, said last week that he expects the team’s entire roster to be fully vaccinated before its season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19. Kent Bazemore, one of the team’s new players, said he was reluctant to be vaccinated before Pelinka persuaded him to receive his first dose.