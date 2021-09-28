Sun’s Jonquel Jones and Curt Miller claim WNBA’s major awards

Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago on Tuesday. She averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Connecticut’s Curt Miller was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year for the second time. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot and finished a distant second. Breanna Stewart of Seattle was third, followed by Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Washington’s Tina Charles. “When I found out I was really emotional, teary-eyed,” Jones said. “To get to share the awards and accolades with coach and teammates, it’s good to have that happen.” Jones, who was born in the Bahamas, knows her homeland will celebrate her award and she feels a responsibility to continue to develop basketball there. Jones has already won two of the other major WNBA awards, earning the Most Improved Player in 2017 and the Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018. Miller also won Coach of the Year in 2017. Miller, who became the sixth coach to win the award at least twice, had 41 of the 49 votes, with Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve second with six votes. Miller is in his sixth season with Connecticut and guided the team to the best record in the league (26-6) and the top seed in the playoffs. Connecticut won its final 14 games of the regular season — the fourth-longest streak in league history.
LeBron James takes vaccination
LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, said that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, after evading questions about his vaccination status last season. Several other high-profile NBA players have resisted getting vaccinated before the start of the NBA season next month. “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” James said. “I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.” James did not say which vaccine he had taken, or the number of doses he had received. He also said he would not use his platform to publicly encourage others to be vaccinated. Rob Pelinka, the general manager of the Lakers, said last week that he expects the team’s entire roster to be fully vaccinated before its season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19. Kent Bazemore, one of the team’s new players, said he was reluctant to be vaccinated before Pelinka persuaded him to receive his first dose.
76ers open camp without Ben Simmons
Yes, that was Tyrese Maxey wearing Philadelphia 76ers’ first-team grays and running drills with Joel Embiid and three other returning starters. The three-time All-Star guard Maxey replaced? Well, Ben Simmons was absent from training camp as expected as he tries to persuade the Sixers to trade him, even with $147 million and four years left on his contract. Coach Doc Rivers clings to the belief, however improbable, that Simmons may show up at training camp or at some point this season to try to lead the Sixers back to the top of the Eastern Conference.
Advertisement
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Deadline nearing for expanded playoff
The college sports leaders who run the College Football Playoff have about four months to come to an agreement on a new format if expansion is to be implemented for the 2024 season. If they can’t get it done by then, any change to the way major college football decides its national champion will have to wait until the current television contract with ESPN runs out after 2025. The management committee, comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, gathered at a hotel outside Chicago for a meeting that had been planned for several months. A 12-team plan was unveiled in June, but an eight-team playoff is still on the table, along with simply staying at the current four, Hancock said.
Advertisement
SOCCER
Club Brugge notches Champions League win
Club Brugge came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 and inflict a second Champions League defeat on the German club, increasing the pressure on new coach Jesse Marsch. Brugge followed up its unlikely draw with Paris Saint-Germain last month with an unexpected win on the road thanks to goals from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits after Christopher Nkunku’s opening goal for Leipzig ... Lionel Messi’s superb first goal for Paris Saint-Germain was well worth the wait and delivered a timely reminder of the electric skill that has helped him win a record six Ballon d’Or trophies. It also punished his former coach Pep Guardiola’s team as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League group stage ... Donyell Malen scored the winner as injury-hit Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 to strengthen its bid to qualify from its Champions League group.
Advertisement
MISCELLANY
Torrey Pines avoids head-to-head with NFL
The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines had an ideal spot on the West Coast Swing as the weekend between the NFL conference championship games and the Super Bowl. That changed when the NFL added a game to its regular season. That led the tour to adapt by starting the tournament a day earlier, on Wednesday, and giving CBS a prime-time finish for most of the country on Saturday, a day ahead of the NFC and AFC title games. The Farmers Insurance Open now will be Jan. 26-29 ... Bryson DeChambeau used his awesome length to overpower Whistling Straits in the Ryder Cup. e launched drives of 412, 408, 407, 403 and 401 yards to advance to the field of 64 at the Professional Long Drivers Association World Long Drive Championship in Mesquite, Nevada... US Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month. The combined men’s and women’s tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement