Top-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth girls’ volleyball rallies for a five-set win over Barnstable

“I have not seen my team go out as strong as they did,” said coach Dru Sisson. “They just really wanted this game.”

But host D-Y never relented, rallying in the fourth set and capitalizing in the fifth to earn a 25-22, 28-30, 21-25, 25-21, 15-7 win.

For the first time this season, the top-ranked Dennis Yarmouth girls’ volleyball team trailed in a match, 2-1, after three sets against No. 14 Barnstable.

After the third set, Sisson huddled with the Dolphins (7-0) and emphasized that they had to step up their defense and aggression against the high-flying Red Hawks (5-3).

“I told them that they had to be the ones that pressed for each and every point — that they had to play the more perfect game of volleyball and minimize the errors, and try to allow Barnstable to make the error,” she said.

D-Y did. Senior Lucy Swanson finished with 26 kills and 27 digs in the Cape & Islands victory, and junior Grace Presswood contributed 19 kills and 30 digs. Sisson was also impressed by the poise of freshman setter Vivian Castano, who reeled off nine straight service points to help the Dolphins take a commanding 9-0 lead in the final set. Castano finished with two aces and 50 assists.

“That’s a lot of pressure for a freshman and she handled it like a trooper tonight,” Sisson said.

Lindsay Jones led Barnstable with 22 kills and seven aces. Neely Alger also amassed 14 kills, and Laura Cogswell tallied 45 assists.

Sisson knew the Red Hawks would give her squad a fight.

“They’re just historically a tough team,” she said. “Tom Turco is an amazing coach and his record speaks for for itself and the success over the years.”

The Dolphins kept their perfect season intact, and Sisson believes this type of gutsy win will pay dividends when the stakes get higher.

“They can persevere,” she said. “They can get blocked, they can get dug, [and] they can miss a serve or not get an ace. I want them to know that the next point is where they have to work on to improve what didn’t work in the last one.”

Barnstable takes on a powerful Westborough squad on Thursday.

Needham 3, Newton North 1 — Sophomore outside hitter Sam Tam delivered 18 kills and senior libero Ashley Reyes was stellar with 19 digs and eight aces as the 12th-ranked Rockets (4-1) earned the Bay State Conference win over No. 4 North (4-1).

Boys’ cross-country

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 22, Xaverian 39 — Chase Whitney paced the field with a winning time of 18:12 for the host Pioneers (2-1) in the Catholic Conference.

Field hockey

Newburyport 4, North Reading 1 — The Clippers (1-4) picked up a Cape Ann League win thanks to goals from Meg Murray, Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel, and Rita Cahalane.

Pentucket 4, Lynnfield 0 — Senior Lana Mickelson scored two goals to lead Pentucket (6-1) to the Cape Ann League win.

Westford Academy 4, Newton South 0 — Senior goalkeeper Lyndsay Duato recorded her third straight shutout, and Owen de Mars scored two goals in the Dual County League win for the Grey Ghosts (3-4-1)

Golf

Central Catholic 11, Chelmsford 9 — Tyler Kirby shot a 1-over-par 34 at Chelmsford Country Club as the Raiders (6-3) picked up a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Winchester 49, Woburn 23 — In the rain, John Scully, Phil Sughrue, and Cole Cassidy shot 2-over-36s to give Winchester (6-0) a Middlesex League win at Woburn CC.

Boys’ soccer

BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 0 — After taking a 1-0 lead from an own goal, the 12th-ranked Eagles (4-2-1) sealed their Catholic Conference win over No. 5 Prep (5-2) courtesy of a goal from senior forward Donald Le. Senior goalkeeper Jimmy Flaherty made four saves and recorded his first shutout of the season.

Braintree 4, Milton 3 — Sophomore Pierce Julien scored two of his three goals in the final eight minutes as the host Wamps (3-1-3) pulled out the Bay State Conference win.

Essex Tech 1, Lynn Tech 0 — Senior captain and goalkeeper Gavin Russell posted a shutout for the Hawks (6-0-1) in their Commonwealth Conference win.

Medway 6, Norwood 0 — Junior Marco Perugini tallied three goals to lead the Mustangs (5-3) to a Tri-Valley League win. Sophomore Christian Chiplock chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Melrose 2, Wakefield 0 — Senior Parker Thornton and sophomore Liam Gavin scored in a Middlesex League win for the Red Raiders (5-1). Senior Liam O’Hara and sophomore Amir Lahkiky recorded assists.

Nauset 3, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Junior Nate Watring (2 goals, 1 assist) led the top-ranked Warriors (6-0-1) to the Cape & Islands win on the Vineyard.

Needham 0, Newton North 0 — Keeper Ben Wittlin made seven key saves for the No. 4 Rockets (6-0-2) to to preserve a scoreless draw against No. 6 North in a Bay State Conference matchup.

North Andover 3, Billerica 0 — Owen Phelan, Caleb Ginsburg, and Jack Determan each fired home goals for the No. 16 Scarlet Knights (5-0-2) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win.

O’Bryant 10, CASH 2 — Elias Fontes rifled in four goals in the City League win for the Tigers (2-4-1). Seventh-grader Caleb Keane also found his way onto the scoreboard.

Old Rochester 5, Seekonk 2 — Sophomore George Psichopaidas netted four goals as the Bulldogs (5-1-1) picked up a South Coast Conference win

Reading 2, Belmont 0 — Matt Geraghty (1 goal, 1 assist) and Ryan Connolly (1 goal) led the No. 17 Rockets (5-0-1) to the Middlesex League win. Goalkeeper Eric Pettorossi earned his fourth shutout of the season.

Xaverian 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Captain Finn Mungovan scored the tying goal in the second half to earn a draw for Xaverian (2-4-1) in the Catholic Conference contest.

Foxborough’s Meghan Burke (18) heads the ball away from Franklin’s Lily Deforge (22) in Tuesday's Bay State Conference matchup. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Girls’ soccer

Arlington 2, Winchester 1 — Sophomores Abigail Grable and Natalia Fotopoulos tallied goals for the Spy Ponders (4-1) in the Middlesex League home victory.

Andover 1, Chelmsford 0 — Sophomore Sophia Azzi scored the game’s lone goal to lift the Golden Eagles (4-1-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Foxborough 1, Franklin 1 — The Hockomock matchup was scoreless for 70 minutes until Erin Foley found the back of the net for No. 17 Foxborough (6-1). But No. 19 Franklin (4-1-1) answered with a goal from Stella Regan (from Lily Deforge) with less than three minutes remaining to tie the game 1-1. Rachel Welch was stellar in goal for the Panthers.

“A fantastic, competitive game from two evenly-matched teams,” said Franklin coach Jodi Kline. “Both teams left everything on the field today.”

Hanover 5, Marshfield 3 — Senior captain Gianna Rizzo scored two goals in quick succession to put the Hawks (6-2) on top and fellow captain Ava Toner added an insurance goal off a corner from sophomore Sophia Foley (1 goal) in the Patriot League win.

North Andover 4, Billerica 1 — Ella Slayton (2 goals, 2 assists) was involved in all four goals by the visiting No. 13 Scarlet Knights (5-1-1).

Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Chris Williams also contributed.