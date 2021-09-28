With an eye on winter sports indoors, MIAA Board recommends COVID vaccines for Mass. high school athletes

Assistant director Richard Pearson told the board that the sports medicine committee voted 20-0-0 last week in favor of recommending vaccinations. Pearson added the National Federation of High Schools also has a strong nationwide campaign advocating for vaccinations in schools.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday, the board overwhelmingly supported the vote of the MIAA’s sports medicine committee to recommend, but not require, vaccinations for student-athletes in high schools across the state.

After a 2020-21 school year in which the MIAA board of directors passed numerous modifications to allow for safer competition in high school athletics, it is taking a more cautious approach with the COVID pandemic so far this fall.

Advertisement

New MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin believed the board “should send a strong message” with its support, adding the dynamic likely will change entering the winter season when sports will be held primarily indoors.

“If we want to maximize participation in athletic contests and student activities, and we want to ensure that our teams and our activities can fully participate and compete,” Baldwin said, “I think it’s very important that we strongly recommend that our student-athletes and members of student activities get vaccinated.”

Board members acknowledged the challenges, particularly from a legal standpoint, of a requirement instead of a recommendation. However, Baldwin said there is potential down the road for issues with postseason venues such as TD Garden, which is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry for anyone ages 12 and up.

“We haven’t had discussions internally on that, but that has ramifications on our winter tournaments,” Baldwin said. “We don’t want somebody not being able to participate because they haven’t met that criteria.”

Added MIAA president Lindsey von Holtz, athletic director at Mount Greylock: “We, as an association, need to be looking at where we’re going to be hosting [postseason events]. Because if we can’t legally require [vaccinations] there’s no way for me, personally, to approve a school not being able to participate because of something like this.”

Advertisement

Other highlights from the meeting:

▪ MIAA assistant directors Kathleen McSweeney and Michael Rubin presented a proposal from the diversity, equity and inclusion committee that would streamline the process, policies and potential punishments for incidents of discrimination.

McSweeney told the board the proposal still needed to be vetted by legal counsel, but the hope was to get feedback and a vote by late October, with implementation for the winter 2021-22 season.

Brookline AD Peter Rittenburg applauded the proposal, but believed the timeline could be too tight to have it fully in place by this winter. Holliston principal Nicole Bottomley also believed a three-day window to complete an investigation wasn’t practical, and Malden house principal Stephanie Sibley asked whether a student would be allowed to continue to play during an investigation.

“[The DEI committee] had some very passionate, passionate discussions around this issue,” Rubin said. “We discussed almost every issue that you can imagine around this. But this issue is a challenge, and that’s why it’s taken us so long.”

▪ Assistant director Sherry Bryant gave an update on the statewide tournament, which begins this fall. She said the hope was to begin publishing power ratings for football, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball later this week. Bryant also stressed the need for schools to report results on a timely basis.

Advertisement

Hingham AD Jim Quatramoni said there continue to be concerns about the margin of victory component of the power ratings.

“We’re seeing it already locally, that it’s having an impact on strategy and playing time decisions with coaches,” he said.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.