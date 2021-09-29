Ncuti Gatwa gets high marks in ‘Sex Education’

In the third season, Gatwa looks a little bit older, a little bit more like his real age, which is 28. But it works within the “Sex Education” story line, since Eric has grown up a lot since the first season. Early on, he dealt with backlash from his drag inclinations and his outgoing personality, and he stubbornly refused to deny himself. In a lovely touch, his biggest and most consistent champion was his best friend, Otis, who is straight. Eric was all about living out and proudly, no matter what.

One of the best things about the recently released third season of Netflix’s “Sex Education” is Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric. Gatwa has been a revelation since the show began, bringing an infectious resilience and love of life to his character. Eric has his struggles, but his joy and self-acceptance always seem to win out.

Now, he is dealing with love, and the need to be with a guy who — unlike Adam, the one-time bully who became his lover — is also living openly. And in episode five, he and his family travel to Nigeria — where same-sex activity is illegal — for a wedding. He has to temper his powerful instinct to be out with the dangers of being caught. In Nigeria, Eric realizes that protecting his extended family is more important than his needs. Also, he finds a gay underground, where he comes to realize that he’s still young and wants to get more romantic and sexual experience. When he returns home, he no longer wants to be with Adam.

Throughout, Gatwa is extraordinary, and his work seems more mature and nuanced than before. He isn’t just the happy queen in season three; he’s a young man who sees complications and compromises. He wants to be cheerful, and make others feel cheery and good — but he also has a longer view of life and what he wants. I’m eager to see more of Gatwa, who is from Scotland, not only on “Sex Education,” but on other shows.

Matthew Gilbert