Akamai adds to security business with $600 million Israeli acquisition

Akamai Technologies moved to bolster its growing cybersecurity business on Wednesday by acquiring Guardicore, an Israeli firm that fights ransomware attacks, for about $600 million.
Guardicore, which has offices in Tel Aviv and Boston, helps companies monitor what’s happening inside their computer networks to prevent ransomware and other malware programs from spreading and damaging or stealing data. The company, founded in 2013, also offers a program called Infection Monkey that lets companies simulate cyber attacks.
On a call with analysts, Akamai CEO Tom Leighton said his company’s existing security products focus on keeping malware out of customer’s networks, but Guardicore’s products work inside networks to limit damage. “To be secure in today’s world you need a second layer of defense,” he said.
Akamai’s original business of helping distribute online content has grown increasingly competitive, leading the Cambridge-based company to expand into cybersecurity in recent years. For the first half of 2021, Akamai’s revenue from online distribution was unchanged from a year earlier at $1 billion while its security unit’s revenue rose 27 percent to $635 million.
Guardicore was founded by Pavel Gurvich and Ariel Zeitlin, two veterans of Israel’s cyber defense force, along with former Apple marketing manager Dror Sal’ee. The company’s 300 employees will join Akamai.
The Guardicore deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter and add $30 million to $35 million to Akamai’s revenue next year, the company said. But it will also reduce Akamai’s profit margin below 30 percent in 2022.
Shares of Akamai, which have gained 1 percent so far this year, were unchanged in premarket trading on Wednesday after the deal was announced.
