Akamai adds to security business with $600 million Israeli acquisition

Akamai Technologies moved to bolster its growing cybersecurity business on Wednesday by acquiring Guardicore, an Israeli firm that fights ransomware attacks, for about $600 million.

Guardicore, which has offices in Tel Aviv and Boston, helps companies monitor what’s happening inside their computer networks to prevent ransomware and other malware programs from spreading and damaging or stealing data. The company, founded in 2013, also offers a program called Infection Monkey that lets companies simulate cyber attacks.

On a call with analysts, Akamai CEO Tom Leighton said his company’s existing security products focus on keeping malware out of customer’s networks, but Guardicore’s products work inside networks to limit damage. “To be secure in today’s world you need a second layer of defense,” he said.