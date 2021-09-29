Once again, we are asking: How safe is the T?

The trains stayed on the tracks, the buses weren’t stuck in traffic, and the South Station Red Line platform has never looked so spick-and-span. The subway stations were busy, but not packed. Gone was the frenetic morning rush ― with many people still working from home, we easily found a seat at 8 a.m. on the Orange Line. We even hitched a ride on new Orange Line cars twice ; during the pandemic, the T has cycled in two more sets of the new cars. And everywhere I looked, people were wearing masks.

After 18 months, I finally got around to charging up my Charlie Card Tuesday morning for a ride-along with MBTA general manager Steve Poftak. What could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

But less than an hour after Poftak and I parted ways at South Station, a Red Line train derailed one stop away at Broadway. No one was hurt, but obviously this would have been a very different column had we been stuck on that train and ordered onto shuttle buses.

The derailment made my morning experience feel like a bit of a mirage. It was yet another reminder of our public transit system’s fragility. Tuesday’s accident came days after an erratic escalator at the Back Bay Station caused people to fall like dominoes, sending some to the hospital. The incidents followed a summer of troubling T headlines: a Green Line crash in July and the death of a Boston University professor who fell through a closed-off rusted staircase at the JFK/UMass Station earlier this month.

It hasn’t been easy getting commuters back on public transit during the pandemic. It will be that much harder now. Day in and day out, the MBTA gets many people to where they need to go, mostly on time. But when the system fails, it tends to do so in spectacular fashion. And it’s those experiences that stick in people’s minds, making them swear off public transit.

Advertisement

“I believe the system is safe. I ride it. My family rides it,” Poftak told me outside the Forest Hills Station as we prepared to spend a couple of hours riding the system by bus, subway, and rail.

Poftak was quick to tick off how the T has continued to maintain and upgrade the system despite the pandemic. The agency spent $1.9 billion in capital improvements last fiscal year and will spend more than $2 billion this year, with hundreds of millions of dollars going toward track infrastructure and signal systems. Ridership is still a fraction of what it was before COVID-19, but federal rescue dollars have allowed the MBTA to keep service at about the same level as 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the July 30 Green Line crash that involved two trolleys and resulted in dozens of injuries. The trolley operator who failed to stop had a history of speeding infractions at the MBTA and is facing criminal charges of gross negligence. Based on a preliminary NTSB report, the agency is taking steps to fire him. It all begs a question: How could someone who had been cited for driving too fast and suspended six times have remained at the controls?

“We will obviously undertake a comprehensive review of our policies,” Poftak said. “I am hesitant to say anything beyond that because right now the investigation is really in the hands of the NTSB.”

Advertisement

Poftak, however, is confounded by what happened with the escalator at Back Bay Station. He said it passed inspection on July 31, and there were no deficiencies recorded. Say what you will about aging infrastructure, but Poftak emphasized how the agency closely monitors the status of each one of the MBTA’s 177 escalators.

“We have a very strong maintenance and inspection regime on our escalators,” he said, “so we really want to get to the bottom of this and understand what happened.”

The agency is also undertaking a review of its properties following the tragic accident that claimed the life of BU professor David K. Jones. The staircase at JFK/UMass Station is one of dozens of state public spaces that straddle the administrative borders of various state agencies, according to the Globe’s Elizabeth Koh. It belonged to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation before being transferred to the Department of Transportation in 2009, but questions remain as to why the staircase wasn’t removed after it was deemed unsafe.

Poftak said the agency has been proactive in making repairs to structures and properties when it’s important to the operation of the system, even if the work is not the system’s responsibility. For example, he said, the MBTA is fixing a 26-foot-high retaining wall on Von Hillern Street in South Boston to prevent it from collapsing onto the Red Line tracks. The city-owned wall sits on the edge of MBTA property.

Advertisement

During my rides on the Red and Orange lines, the (free) Route 28 bus, and the Fairmount commuter rail, I thought about how different it was supposed to be by now. Not so long ago, we thought office workers would flood back downtown after Labor Day. Many companies want their employees back in the office a few days a week, but they also realize there is a lot of trepidation about taking public transit. If more people opt to drive instead, gridlock for the ages could ensue. That could send workers back to their home offices permanently, and prove disastrous for T ridership numbers.

Last year, the T instituted new cleaning protocols, such as disinfecting high contact areas every four hours (think hand rails and fare machines). The air on trains and buses is cleaner than in most indoor spaces ― it’s exchanged at least 10 times every hour.

Masks are mandatory for passengers and workers. Poftak said the agency conducts regular mask audits of employees ― with compliance at more than 90 percent ― and has mandated that T employees get vaccinated by Oct. 17 or risk termination. Those rules are similar to those set by Governor Charlie Baker for about 42,000 state employees.

The T has suspended employees for not wearing their masks, but Poftak isn’t planning a harsh approach with passengers.

Advertisement

“We want to avoid making this a police enforcement matter,” he said. “It’s not the tone we want to set with our customers.”

I felt safe from infection during my rides this week. But COVID-19 might be the least of the T’s problems these days. The more the world changes, the more it stays the same for the MBTA. And once again we are asking: Why can’t we have a safe and reliable public transit system?

“You understand accidents happen, but there is a core problem that needs to be addressed on a faster pace,” said state Representative Bill Straus, who is the House chair on the Joint Committee on Transportation. “More investments have to be committed.”

Straus would like the Baker administration to double the pace of capital spending. Instead of $10 billion over a decade, find a way to do it in five years, he said. At any other time, that might seem like a nonstarter, but the state is sitting on $4.9 billion in federal relief money and may be in line for more cash if Congress passes an infrastructure bill.

For many of us, COVID-19 has crystallized what’s important in life. For the power players on Beacon Hill, that should include restoring the public’s trust in public transportation.





























Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.