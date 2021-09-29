Theranos lab director revealed as key source for WSJ expose

Rosendorff shot back, suggesting that it wasn’t reasonable to pin everything on him.

Defense lawyer Lance Wade questioned Rosendorff about his responsibilities as lab director, pointing out that he was responsible for many things, including readying the lab for inspections.

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff took the stand in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes for his third day Wednesday, facing an extended and often tense cross-examination from defense lawyers.

“You keep saying ‘its my job, it’s my job’ but I was part of a large company with delegated roles,“ Rosendorff said. “Yes, I did my job but I also depended on a lot of people around me.“

Holmes, the founder and former chief executive of Theranos, is on trial in federal court in San Jose for allegedly misleading investors and patients about the company’s portable blood-testing device. Government prosecutors allege Holmes knew that the machine was not working as advertised and that Theranos was relying heavily on outside lab machines while telling investors otherwise. Holmes’s attorneys have said the founder made mistakes but acted honorably and did not commit fraud.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty.

Rosendorff’s testimony could be detrimental to Holmes’s defense. Her attorneys have sought to suggest to jurors that Holmes acted in good faith and that others below her might have known of issues that she did not.

Rosendorff confirmed on the stand Tuesday that he talked to a Wall Street Journal reporter about his time at the company and expressed concerns that Theranos’s technology was not ready for its public launch.

“I felt obligated to alert the public,“ Rosendorff said during his testimony, according to Bloomberg.

Theranos collapsed in 2018, three years after a Journal investigation raised significant issues regarding the company’s workforce and operations. The reporter, John Carreyrou, went on to write a book about the company.

In the book he refers to a former employee by a pseudonym, “Alan Beam.“ In reality, that is Rosendorff, he confirmed Tuesday.

“Adam was my first and most important source,“ Carreyrou tweeted Tuesday. “Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to break the Theranos story. Hats off to his courage and integrity.“

Rosendorff first took the stand Friday, after former US defense secretary Jim Mattis testified earlier in the week. Defense lawyers began questioning Rosendorff on Tuesday and will continue questioning him for most of Wednesday’s proceedings.

Rosendorff and Wade often sparred with each other during questioning, occasionally talking over each other. More than once, Wade said he did not “have a question pending“ when Rosendorff tried to expand on his answers.

Wade showed e-mails including concerns Rosendorff had raised with quality control tests.

It was Rosendorff’s job to raise those issues, Wade said, adding “that’s why you get paid the big bucks.“

“Not as big bucks as you get paid,“ Rosendorff responded to the defense lawyer, eliciting a laugh from the jury and audience.

Wade said that Rosendorff, who made about $240,000 a year at the company, was among Theranos’s highest paid employees.

Rosendorff cut in, saying he should have been paid “much more” given the issues at the company. Wade asked the judge to strike the comment from the record, and Judge Edward J. Davila agreed.