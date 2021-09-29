It’s National Coffee Day. Here’s where you can find the deals

So where can you find a deal? At Dunkin’, DD Perks members can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The offer is available all day, and nonmembers can sign up online.

More than 60 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association, and Coffee Day seems perfectly timed for a mid-week pick me up.

Need a caffeine jolt? You’re in luck. Today is National Coffee Day, and several locales in the area are serving up free cups.

Au Bon Pain is serving up $1 hot or iced cups today through Oct. 1. This Boston-founded chain is encouraging people to pay it forward by purchasing a cup for guests behind them in line.

Advertisement

Alltown Fresh, with several locations across Massachusetts, is giving away a free coffee and pastry with any purchase all day.

At Starbucks, bring in a clean, reusable cup and you can get a free hot serving of Pike Place Roast, limited up to 20 ounces. Wednesday also doubles as the cafe’s 50th anniversary.

Peet’s Coffee shops are offering a few discounts on Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day. Pick up beans, K-Cup pods, and espresso capsules at 25 percent off.

Panera Bread, also founded in Boston, is fueling up parents and caregivers all day Wednesday with free, unlimited coffee. Hard to beat that.

And at Barnes & Noble, including Boston’s Prudential Center location, they’re dishing out a free hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item from the bakery.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.