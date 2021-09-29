Team behind ‘Disgraceland’ to launch new music-related podcast, acquire three others

“ Curious Creatures ,” the new title, will be hosted by Lol Tolhurst, former drummer for The Cure, and Budgie, former drummer for Siouxsie and the Banshees. The show will explore the modern impact of the post-punk music that emerged in the late 1970s. James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem joins the hosts as the podcast’s first guest on Oct. 5.

Double Elvis Productions, the podcast company cofounded by Boston-based musician Jake Brennan, who hosts “Disgraceland,” is launching one title and adopting three existing shows to add to its already-lengthy slate of podcasts, according to an exclusive report from Deadline .

Double Elvis has also acquired three existing podcasts. “Sounds and Vision,” hosted by former Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, began in 2018 and revolves around Oldham’s interviews with music industry people he met over the decades.

“Washed Up Emo,” which launched in 2011, focuses on the people who have contributed to the emo genre past and present.

“Women in Hip Hop,” hosted by Jazzie Bell, who formerly cohosted Eminem’s hip-hop channel on SiriusXM, began in 2017, and interviews women who have made their mark on the male-dominated genre.

“The foundation of Double Elvis is made up of independent creators, and I know first-hand how difficult it is to go at it alone as an independent musician,” Brennan told Deadline. “Our goal with this new slate of series is to provide support for other independent artists and exposure to like-minded listeners, while making sure creators still have complete control over their projects.”

Double Elvis, which launched in 2019, is home to myriad music-centered podcasts, including “About a Girl,” focusing on the women in famous male artists’ circles, and “Blood on the Tracks,” about the life and crimes of Phil Spector.

Before Double Elvis came “Disgraceland,” the brainchild of Brennan, a musician who has gone on tour with the Pixies’ Frank Black and the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson. Each episode of “Disgraceland,” now in its eighth season, deep dives into a different music industry-related crime, including the killings of Tupac Shakur and Sam Cooke. A year after it debuted, the hit podcast scored a deal with iHeartMedia for its third and fourth seasons in February 2019, but it has since moved to Amazon Music.

“There is a direct parallel between the growth of any medium and the need for curation,” said Brady Sadler, cofounder of Double Elvis, to Deadline. “Starting Double Elvis with our own originals and select co-productions has allowed us to really get to know our audience, helping us to ensure that each new podcast will be relevant to our current fanbase, while allowing us to expand to new genres. It’s win-win for listeners as well, who now have a one-stop-shop for the most dynamic, music-driven stories across many genres.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com