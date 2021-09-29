50 years of dance, a flea market, and a new town app

The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new season of special workshops to interest students of all ages and skill levels. The workshops at the school’s 115 Pleasant St. studio will feature teachers from a variety of styles and traditions. Classes include ballet, ballroom dancing, Broadway, and more. The full class schedule, including both online and in-person classes, is available at www.bit.ly/marbleheadballetschedule . “Our 50th anniversary places us in the great tradition of ballet,” said director Paula Shiff. “This is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next: from teacher to student, from the older generation to the younger generation.”

The Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill is hosting a Kite Flying Day on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor-only event is free to attend, but donations are appreciated. Visitors can bring their own kites and join in on the fun, or sit and watch a display from Kites Over New England. The Whittier Birthplace is located at 305 Whittier Road. For more information, visit whittierbirthplace.org.

WEST

The Harvard Flea Market sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Harvard and the Harvard Schools Trust will return for its 49th year on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 10). The flea market will be located on the grounds of the Bromfield School at 14 Massachusetts Ave. in Harvard, and admission will be $3 for adults and $1 for children ages 6 to 12. The one-day outdoor market will feature a variety of finds throughout 160 booths ranging from toys and games to antiques and jewelry. The market’s food court will feature a variety of options including the Harvard Lions Club’s hamburgers, hot dogs, lemonade, and funnel cakes, and the Congregational Church of Harvard will be selling homemade apple pies. For more information, visit www.harvardfleamarket.com.

The Discovery Museum in Acton is hosting a virtual talk with Claudia Fox Tree, a professional educator and social justice activist, on Oct. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The discussion is titled “Talking to Kids About Stereotypes and Invisibility of Indigenous ‘Native Americans.’” The event is free, but advance registration is required at www.bit.ly/ClaudiaFoxTree.

SOUTH

The town of Avon is launching a new app to help residents keep track of local businesses and events. The Discover Avon MA app will feature a comprehensive list of important local information including a business directory, up-to-date news, and event listings to help residents navigate the town’s services and offerings. The app is available for free from the Apple App store and the Google Play Store thanks to a $71,000 grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development. “Our local businesses and restaurants, like all those throughout the state and the country, faced an uphill battle during the pandemic and we will continue to support them in whatever way we can,” Town Administrator Gregory Enos said.

