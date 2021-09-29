After 25 years, Lynn boy’s disappearance still a mystery

Police and community members desperately combed through acres of thick woods, a local cemetery, and the abandoned grounds of a former state hospital in the weeks after 6-year-old Jesus De La Cruz disappeared from downtown Lynn.

It was a case that shook the city of Lynn to its core.

Jesus De La Cruz has been missing for 25 years. He was six when he disappeared from downtown Lynn.

But the boy was never found, and Tuesday marked 25 years since he was first reported missing.

The height of the case played out over a span of weeks in October 1996, as the boy’s parents pleaded for the return of their son and media and police devoured new leads.

“Whoever has my son, please, please, please bring him back to us,” Juan De La Cruz told reporters days after the search for his son began in late September 1996. “I know he’s alive.”

Jesus was last seen walking on Park Street in West Lynn towards the Lynn Common at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, 1996. He had been pushing a pink-and-green bicycle with two flat tires and a missing seat when a man, accompanied by a dog with mismatched eyes, approached him offering a new bike, witnesses told Lynn police.

Two-and-a-half decades later, the case remains a mystery and investigators are still looking for clues.

“Twenty-five years have passed and police are still looking for information regarding the disappearance of Jesus De La Cruz,” Lynn police Tweeted Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Bureau also put out a call for information that included a rendering of what Jesus could look like now.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children describes the boy as having a scar above his left eye, birthmarks on his left calf and the side of his forehead, and his left ear pierced. If he were found today, he would be 31.





