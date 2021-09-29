After struggling with PTSD, a former police officer finds peace

He remembers the details of every one of the 30 incidents when he was called to deal with a dead person.

PROVIDENCE — Nicholas Anthony DiRobbio spent years in uniform, first as an officer in the Army, then as a patrolman in the Coventry Police Department. He joined the force in August 2007 and became a firearms instructor, then got certified as an instructor in officer-down rescue.

Nicholas Anthony DiRobbio was a Coventry, R.I., police officer until he became affected by PTSD. He has written a memoir about his experience, "Invisible Wounds."

In July 2019, something changed. He had been struggling with anxiety triggered by sudden noises, even just his small daughter shouting while playing. But that day, he suddenly felt afraid to leave his home. He remembers sitting alone in his cruiser, screaming, and wondering what was wrong with him.

He left work that day early, he said, and never went back.

DiRobbio, now 36, was diagnosed with cumulative post-traumatic stress disorder. It wasn’t any one thing, but a combination of many tragic and dangerous events. The town denied his claim for injured-on-duty leave and denied workers compensation. He lost in arbitration and formally retired in January 2021.

Dealing with the mental illness was one challenge. Dealing with the lack of support from the Police Department and the town made it worse, he said.

“As a cop you struggle with your identity,” he told the Globe. “You can’t reform, and you’re broken -- you’re not that person and that hero you used to be.”

And he knows he’s not alone. Other officers are suffering quietly, he said. Some have left the profession. Some have died by suicide.

DiRobbio said he wasn’t impressed by Governor Daniel McKee signing a proclamation making Sunday, Sept. 26, National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. The day is supposed to be marked by events to bring awareness to the tragedy of suicide and assure officers and their families that they aren’t alone. But aside from the governor’s signature, there has been little public recognition of the day in Rhode Island.

DiRobbio said what police officers really need is legislative action that specifically treats post-traumatic stress disorder as an on-duty injury.

“They really need to worry about supporting police financially and emotionally while they are out and being diagnosed and or seek treatments and get better, then decide if it’s in the best interest for the officer to go back or move on,” DiRobbio said recently. “But without pay, officers force themselves back before they are better. And making guys fight in courts and hearings over and over was in my experience one of the worst parts.”

DiRobbio now lives with his family in Florida, where he works transporting prisoners for the Pasco County Sheriffs Department and teaches firearms technology for the Sonoran Desert Institute. Because of his experiences with PTSD, DiRobbio became certified in Critical Incident Stress Debriefing and Chaplaincy, and self-published a memoir, “Invisible Wounds,” about his experience with PTSD and how he sought meaning in his religious faith.

“Part of it was a memoir for myself to remember when I’m ready. Part of me was thinking while I’m doing it was maybe this can help others,” DiRobbio said. “People don’t understand when you’re going through these symptoms. Nobody else can feel it.”

He spoke with The Globe about his experiences. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

With PTSD in law enforcement, people want to attribute it to an event, but it’s cumulative. They tried to make the argument in court that, ‘Weren’t you trained for this?’ But how do you train for a life in law enforcement for all the exposure to your body and mind?

I went to 30 incidents of dead people. ... I was able to deal with it for a while. I can tell you everything. I remember every single one of them… because there’s a lot associated with that call. There’s sights and smells and people crying, that sticks with you.

There was the 20-year-old who killed himself in the car. Then, I couldn’t look at dead people. I continued to work, but I was avoiding that part of my job. I wasn’t looking at them. I would just [work] off what the medical examiner said.

Your peers look at you that you’re weak. “What did he see that we didn’t see?’ They don’t understand it’s something you can’t control.

When I first felt this, I said, “What is wrong with me?” That day in the car, I was crying, looking up at the sky and saying, “What’s wrong with me?” … I knew it was work-related, because it was happening when I was thinking about coming back to work.

I never anticipated that it feels physical. It feels like a weight. You get pressure on the chest area, you feel this heavy burden like a pain, and you feel physically uncomfortable in your own body. If I could jump out of my skin, I would. I was shaking a lot, uncontrollably. I couldn’t leave the house in the beginning. Someone who is a police officer and faced all kinds of stuff, I’m not afraid, but my body wouldn’t physically let me leave the house.

The way Hollywood portrays PTSD is the flashback, the veteran who thinks he’s in ‘Nam. That’s not how I experienced it. What I would find was… if you’re on a scene, your mind is taking a picture of the scene and it’s capturing everything, the trash on the road, a Dunkin Donuts cup. But with PTSD, your brain stops being able to compartmentalize it ... and something can unconsciously trigger it.

So, I got that feeling running up the stairs at home. My therapist said, “Do you know how many flights of stairs you’ve run up [on emergency calls]? It’s fight or flight. Your brain is broken. It’s taken things that are not a threat to you and making it a threat.”

PTSD is an anxiety disorder. It’s just to a different degree. What’s happening is my body is getting anxious and it’s reacting, my heart rate is going up. Initially, when I was going to work I was getting sharp pains in my head, and a doctor said, “It’s your blood oxygen levels dropping -- your body was getting ready to face [a threat].”

I felt guilt when I was ostracized by my department, because of the way they handled it. You’re embarrassed, you feel guilty, and you wonder why you’re feeling that way. It would have meant the world to me for them to reach out. ... I wanted to hear from people and know that I was supported.

Since then, I got training in critical stress debriefing. I had never had that done in 12 years. I went through it and asked, “Why wasn’t this ever done for me?”

You debrief: tell me the facts of the call, what were your feelings when that happened, what were your thoughts. Everything is confidential, they’re not going to get in trouble, and nobody’s going to hold it against them. Then you ask, “Is there anything you would do differently?”

The best thing I think is you have to get them to understand whatever you do differently, it would not have changed the outcome. Tragedy happens. You have to relieve that guilt.

Now, [my goal is] getting the message out and getting people to care. I guess I’m happy it happened because it changed my faith, changed everything about my life. What’s meant to harm you, as the scripture says, ended up working for good.

I just want cops to know they can be OK.





