Boston’s English High School hoping to find 9,000 ‘missing’ alumni as part of 200th anniversary celebration

Gov. Charlie Baker has declared Oct. 2 “English High School Day” in honor of America’s oldest public school. A free virtual celebration, scheduled for 7 p.m., will be held online at ehs200thanniversary.com .

As it prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary on Saturday, English High School in Boston is looking to contact more than 9,000 “missing” alumni.

Pictured is EHS Head of School Caitlin Murphy and Mike Thomas '67, president and CEO of the alumni association.

About 300 alumni have pre-registered for the event, which is built around the anniversary year’s theme, “Daring to Dream.”

“We’ve been working diligently to organize, motivate, and mobilize a lot of our alumni for the 200th event,” said Mike Thomas ‘67, president and CEO of English High School of Boston’s alumni association. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”

In addition to logging on Saturday, the school is also encouraging grads to register for the alumni database at Englishhighalumni.org.

“We’re looking to fill in the complete alumni profile, which would be a name, address, phone number, email, and anything else they want to tell us,” Thomas said. “We’re constantly working on updating information on people we come across on social media, and people are responding every month when we send out our newsletter.”

About 17,000 alumni are in the database, including 4,000 who signed up in the last three years. Still, some 9,000 alums have not yet been tracked down, he said.

“There has been a slow build of alumni over the last year or two years, and more specifically, people coming back to us over the last two or three months since we’ve been promoting this 200th anniversary event,” Thomas said. “So that has been very encouraging.”

The alumni association hopes to raise $3 million for the school as part of the 200th celebration. About $100,000 has been donated this year, he said.

Headmaster Caitlin Murphy is grateful for the support.

“We are really excited and really grateful for the support of the alumni association, who have continued to take a really deep interest in today’s English High School students,” she said. “So this isn’t just a celebration of their experiences as graduates of English High School, but also their commitment to helping carry forward this legacy by supporting the students who are here today.”

Daniel Eramian ‘66 said the school’s high standards gave him a strong sense of stability in his life, which carried over into adulthood.

“We had teachers who expected very much of us, “ he said. “It wasn’t like they said, ‘well you should work hard so you can go to college,’ they just assumed you were going to go to college. They held you to a higher standard.”

Alumni say they look forward to Saturday’s virtual celebration. The event will feature video put together by the school, and virtual breakout rooms for alumni to reconnect with their former classmates.

“ I’m just excited to see this happen, and I’m excited to use this as a springboard to really bring back more focus on helping the school,” said Gregory DeWitt Hayes ‘67, chair of the English High Alumni Association. “We want to do whatever we can do to make the school a place where students from all around Boston want to come.”





















