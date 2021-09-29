Cool fall air has arrived in Boston

For the first time this fall, temperatures have stayed in the 60s this afternoon after being in the chilly forties in many areas this morning.

A cool late September breeze has been ruffling the trees and it feels really different especially in the shade. For more than 3 weeks in a row temperatures have been above average and now that we’ve settled into more typical late September and early October weather it’s a bit of a shock to the system.

The buildup of scattered clouds this afternoon will dissipate overnight, allowing temperatures to fall back down into the upper 40s. It’s not going to surprise me if a couple of sheltered cooler areas show up in the lower 40s on Thursday morning. I would not worry about any plants that you might have outside as there’s no danger of any frost. The one exception to this is if you have very tropical plants that don’t even like temperatures under 50 degrees