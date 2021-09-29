Cool fall air has arrived in Boston

For the first time this fall, temperatures have stayed in the 60s this afternoon after being in the chilly forties in many areas this morning.
A cool late September breeze has been ruffling the trees and it feels really different especially in the shade. For more than 3 weeks in a row temperatures have been above average and now that we’ve settled into more typical late September and early October weather it’s a bit of a shock to the system.
The buildup of scattered clouds this afternoon will dissipate overnight, allowing temperatures to fall back down into the upper 40s. It’s not going to surprise me if a couple of sheltered cooler areas show up in the lower 40s on Thursday morning. I would not worry about any plants that you might have outside as there’s no danger of any frost. The one exception to this is if you have very tropical plants that don’t even like temperatures under 50 degrees
It’s actually a little cooler on Thursday and with an upper-level weather system moving over New England there’s the chance for a few showers or light sprinkles in the afternoon. Temperatures may stay in the 50s across the Worcester hills but rise into the 60s elsewhere. It will be the coolest day since July 3, when we had an early summer nor’easter.
Advertisement
There is some moderation and temperature for Friday and Saturday and both days look equally beautiful with sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Friday and near 70 by Saturday. Another weather system could bring more clouds and a few showers for the end of the weekend but that particular forecast is subject to change this far in advance.
Although temperatures are going to average quite cool the next few days, the longer-range forecast that takes us into the second week of October shows a moderating trend with readings above normal.
Advertisement
Remember, averages are in the mid-to-upper 60s so getting above average doesn’t mean we’re going to be that warm but it does mean we’re not going to see any early cold snaps.