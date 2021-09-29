Denise Panichas on how the Samaritans help people in crisis

In 2001, United Way approached me to serve as The Samaritans of Rhode Island’s Interim Executive Director. The Samaritans was struggling with low funding and a shortage of hotline volunteers. Since I had a background in nonprofit turnarounds, I agreed to work there for six weeks.

Denise Panichas is the Executive Director of The Samaritans of Rhode Island, the state’s only locally based philanthropic organization dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support for individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide. Panichas is a lifelong Rhode Island resident who was born in Pawtucket and resides in the Blackstone Valley. She has worked at The Samaritans since April 2001.

Six weeks turned into twenty years.

I don’t walk away from things that are difficult. I resolved to put the organization back on its feet again. One of the ways I fundraised was through a series of parties called, “Saving History, Saving Lives.” At these events, I introduced community members affected by suicide to one another. Under the auspices of beautiful homes and landscapes, strangers found empathy and understanding.

My mentor Dr. Richard Wagner taught me that the truly suicidal are hopeless, feel as if nobody cares if they live or die, and that they are doing everyone a favor by killing themselves. When I went on the hotline, I witnessed what the doctor told me; I experienced the callers’ hopelessness.

At the grocery store, in public, I sometimes overhear traces of this hopelessness that make me reflect upon the continuum of suicide. Especially during the pandemic—as insurance policies and health care providers change—people want someone to rely on. And that is The Samaritans. For the past forty-four years, we’ve helped people in a crisis, when they’re recovering, and when they’re recovered. We are always here for our callers and community.

24 Hour Crisis Hotline/Listening Line: (401) 272-4044 or RI (800) 365-4044