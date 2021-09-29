Driver pinned underneath tractor-trailer after rollover crash on Mass. Turnpike in Grafton

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 90 Westbound in Grafton Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped, pinning a driver beneath the truck, officials said.
A LifeFlight helicopter was called as emergency crews worked to free the driver, the Westborough Fire Department said on Twitter.
The crash temporarily shut down east and westbound travel on the Mass. Turnpike in the area Wednesday afternoon, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a Tweet.
Drivers were advised to avoid the road.
Eastbound lanes reopened just before 1 p.m., MassDot said.
** Traffic Alert ** SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE- Mass Pike westbound at mile marker 100.6 is a tractor trailer crash with entrapment. Grafton and Westborough Heavy Rescues are working to free a driver. Life Flight en route. pic.twitter.com/iZVX91nWr0— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 29, 2021
Update: All lanes on I-90 EB are open. Multiple lanes remain closed WB. https://t.co/kV2ZMWDgLO— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 29, 2021
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.