Driver pinned underneath tractor-trailer after rollover crash on Mass. Turnpike in Grafton

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated September 29, 2021, 14 minutes ago
A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 90 Westbound Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 90 Westbound in Grafton Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped, pinning a driver beneath the truck, officials said.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called as emergency crews worked to free the driver, the Westborough Fire Department said on Twitter.

The crash temporarily shut down east and westbound travel on the Mass. Turnpike in the area Wednesday afternoon, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a Tweet.

Drivers were advised to avoid the road.

Eastbound lanes reopened just before 1 p.m., MassDot said.

