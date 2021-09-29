Duxbury man accidentally shot at neighbor’s house, police say

A 64-year-old Duxbury man told police he “accidentally“ shot his neighbor’s house Tuesday, an admission that got him in legal hot water, authorities said. No one was injured.
Duxbury police in a statement confirmed the shooting incident, which occurred on Chandler Street in the South Shore community just before noon.
Police said the suspect, Michael Dennett, admitted to “accidentally striking the house” of his neighbor with a bullet fired from his gun.
As a result, police said, Dennett “will be charged” with discharging a firearm near a building, two counts of improper firearm storage, and wanton destruction of property.
In addition, police said, Dennett’s gun license was suspended and authorities seized his firearms and ammo.
A nearby school was also alerted to the incident.
“Due to the proximity to Chandler Elementary School, today’s early dismissal was delayed for a short time until the Police Department determined that there was no further threat to the students,” the statement said.
No injuries were reported. Arraignment details for Dennett weren’t immediately available.
