Duxbury man accidentally shot at neighbor’s house, police say

A 64-year-old Duxbury man told police he “accidentally“ shot his neighbor’s house Tuesday, an admission that got him in legal hot water, authorities said. No one was injured.

Duxbury police in a statement confirmed the shooting incident, which occurred on Chandler Street in the South Shore community just before noon.

Police said the suspect, Michael Dennett, admitted to “accidentally striking the house” of his neighbor with a bullet fired from his gun.