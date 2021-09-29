East Boston boy escapes kidnapping attempt walking to school

Boston police are searching for a man after he attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old boy on his way to school in East Boston on Wednesday morning, officers said.

According to police, the suspect was in a gray minivan when he approached the child near Sumner Street shortly after 7 a.m. The man began talking to the boy before stopping and exiting the vehicle. The man tried to grab the victim by his shoulders, but the boy managed to break free from his grasp and ran away, police said.

The boy described the suspect as a short man, with gray hair and a shadowy beard. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket.