East Providence man sentenced to 12 years for child molestation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An East Providence man was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after admitting to the sexual assault of a girl about a decade ago.

Adam Sousa, 47, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree child molestation, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha. Sousa was sentenced to 20 years, with 12 to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions and the rest suspended with probation. Sousa will also have to register as a sex offender, go through sex-offender counseling, and have GPS monitoring for the rest of his life, prosecutors say.

The victim was under 14 years old when Sousa sexually assaulted her, Neronha’s office said. Neronha’s office said they would have proved at a trial that Sousa sexually assaulted the girl at a home in East Providence.