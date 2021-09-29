‘First evidence’ of breeding population of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Massachusetts

Now, they’ve been found in Massachusetts. Officials from the state Department of Agricultural Resources warned this week that they located the “first evidence that Massachusetts has a breeding population” of spotted lanternflies. The small infestation of the sap-feeding insects was limited to a single cluster of three trees in a business area in Fitchburg, officials said.

But looks can be deceiving. Spotted lanternflies are highly invasive and incredibly troublesome insects that can decimate crops and cause damage to native trees and shrubs. They’ve wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast, forcing local quarantines in some cases.

Just an inch long, the delicate little plant-hoppers look harmless enough. And their name, the spotted lanternfly, hardly sounds menacing.

The finding marked the easternmost spread of the pests, which have populations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and several other states. A single spotted lanternfly also was found in Rhode Island last month, but officials there said there’s no known population.

Officials are urging people to keep their eyes peeled for the colorful, visually striking plant-hoppers, and to report sightings to the department’s website to prevent them from flourishing.

“The spotted lanternfly can have devastating impacts on Massachusetts’ agricultural industry, including on a number of farms and orchards in this part of the state that we want to protect from this pest,” John Lebeaux, commissioner of the Department of Agricultural Resources, said in a statement. “Early detection and reporting is the best way to slow the spread.”

Spotted lanternflies were first detected in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania, according to the US Department of Agriculture. As adults, the insects, which are native to parts of Asia, have forewings with black spots and lines. When they spread their wings, a bright red hue is revealed underneath.

This isn’t the first time that the spotted lanternfly has appeared in Massachusetts. But its previous arrivals have been far less concerning.

In 2019, the Department of Agricultural Resources asked residents to check their household plants after a single dead insect turned up at someone’s home in Boston, possibly in a shipment of holiday poinsettias from Pennsylvania.

Individual insects also have turned up in other spots statewide, said Jennifer Forman-Orth, an environmental biologist with the department, but were likely “hitchhikers” on vehicles from states with infestations.

The discovery in Fitchburg is the first living population “that we know of,” she said.

Forman-Orth said a spotted lanternfly nymph was first found in Fitchburg in July and reported to the state. Inspectors surveyed the area and set up traps to find further evidence of the insects. They returned a couple of weeks ago to find dead adult lanternflies in a trap, and live adults crawling up in the trees.

The trees have been treated with a pesticide to kill the insects, and will eventually be cut down and ground up, ensuring any egg masses are destroyed.

“The inspectors have done an extensive survey around the site of the find and have not found any more infested trees,” Forman-Orth said.

The concern now is that there could be populations they aren’t aware of, which is why they’re asking the public for help. Residents are being asked to look out for both adult lanterflies and their eggs, “inch-long, rectangular masses” that are yellowish-brown and can be found on any flat surface.

“It’s possible that there is something else there in Fitchburg. But it’s also possible that we’ve contained it,” she said. “We want to hear now if somebody is seeing it out in the wild so that we can try to contain the spread if we can.”

Spotted lanternflies can have economic and environmental impacts, attacking anything from maple and walnut trees to agricultural commodities such as grapes, hops, and vines, officials said.

Besides destroying crops, the lanternflies can also become a public annoyance if their population grows, as seen in states where the insects have spread to multiple counties and led to quarantines.

While they don’t harm humans, “they make it difficult to even enjoy the outdoors in the areas where there’s a lot of lanternflies,” Forman-Orth said.

The spotted lanternfly uses a piercing-sucking mouthpart to feed on the sap of various trees or plants, then excretes a sticky residue known as “honeydew,” which can build up and lead to the growth of a fungus called sooty mold.

“It smells bad — it’s just, again, a terrible nuisance. The honeydew can also attract stinging insects,” Forman-Orth said. “We are not experiencing anything like that right now in Massachusetts. We’re just concerned that we could be.”

In heavily infested states, federal officials urge people to destroy the insects on the spot, to avoid accidentally introducing them to other states via travel.

“Crush nymphs and adult insects. Scrape egg masses into a plastic bag containing hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them,” according to advice on the US Department of Agriculture’s website, which includes the slogan “Join the Battle. Beat the Bug.”

In Pennsylvania, residents are told to “Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it.”

But in Massachusetts, if you see what you think is a spotted lanternfly, snap a photo or collect the specimen — and then report its location as soon as possible.

“That will enable MDAR and others to further investigate its potential presence,” officials said. “There are many species that may look similar to an untrained eye, and the likelihood an individual actually sees the invasive pest remains relatively low at this time.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.