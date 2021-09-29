First snowfall of the season seen on Mount Washington summit

It snowed ever so slightly Wednesday in New Hampshire atop Mount Washington, marking the area’s first snowfall of the season, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

Mount Washington Observatory personnel bring in the first snowfall of the season at the summit Wednesday!

“During shift change today, a brief snow shower passed over the summit which was the first of the season!” the posting said. “Of course, everyone had to go outside to check it out! Our EMS gear and Oboz footwear kept us warm!”

The group’s Summit Forecast Summary, posted to its official website, said more snow could pepper the peak Thursday.

“Thursday will likely see a continuation of summit fog, as well as mostly cloudy skies aloft, and chances for more snow showers,” weather observer Sam Robinson wrote in the forecast. “Icy trail conditions will be possible through this forecast period at elevations above 5000 feet, so added traction is advised if planning to travel to the higher summits today or tomorrow. Precautions should also be taken to minimize exposed skin during this forecast period as the risks of frostbite and hypothermia will be elevated.”

The early snowfall could portend a rough winter, at least come January.

The Farmers Almanac’s website says the northeastern US is looking at a “typical winter chill” in early 2022, with a “stormy” January followed by a “tranquil” February.

On Wednesday, dozens of people replied to the observatory’s snowfall announcement online, including one man who said he was just enjoying balmy weather on the mountain last week.

“Amazing I was there last week and it was clear and warm weather changes fast on the mountain,” he wrote on Facebook.





