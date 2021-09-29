Four people rescued from fishing boat that ran aground on Cape Cod

Four people were rescued from a commercial fishing boat that ran aground on Cape Cod Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard.

The commercial fishing vessel known as Tom Slaughter III ran aground about a half of a mile south of Point Gammon in Yarmouth and was taking on water, said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

At 11:52 p.m. the Coast Guard received notification over marine radio that the Tom Slaughter III was in distress, and personnel from Coast Guard Station Woods Hole, Coast Guard Station Chatham, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, the Hyannis Fire Department, the Yarmouth Fire Department, and Barnstable harbormaster responded to the call for help, she said.