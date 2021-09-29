Georgia man indicted in 30-year-old killing of Malden teen

Rodney Daniels is charged with first-degree murder in the January 1991 killing of 17-year-old Patricia A. Moreno, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference.

A Middlesex Superior Court grand jury indicted a Georgia man Wednesday in the three-decade-old killing of a Malden teenager, following a cold case investigation and new witness statements, officials said.

Daniels, 48, was arrested without incident Monday in South Fulton, Ga., Ryan said. He was expected to return to Massachusetts on Wednesday and be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Thursday, she said.

Daniels had been the boyfriend of a biological daughter of Moreno’s foster mother at the time of her death, Ryan said.

The case was reopened last year as part of a new cold case initiative in Ryan’s office, and investigators returned to the crime scene and reconstructed the shooting, she said.

Investigators also located a witness who previously had been unavailable but had seen, from his bedroom window in a second-floor apartment in the same building, a man fitting Daniels’s description on the fire escape immediately after the shooting. The witness said the man had gone back into the apartment and closed the door, according to Ryan.

Another witness recently came forward who had previously withheld information because of family connections, she said.

“This case is indicative of the commitment this office has made that when someone loses a loved one to a homicide, we will not give up in our pursuit of finding out who should be held accountable for that,” Ryan said.

Moreno, known to friends as “Tricia,” was found early on July 20, 1991, with a single gunshot wound to the head on a fire escape outside the third-floor apartment at 2123 Henry St., where she lived with her foster mother and that woman’s two daughters, the district attorney said.

Daniels sometimes stayed with the family, according to Ryan.

Moreno was still breathing when she was found but died in the hospital hours later, Ryan said. No gun or cartridge casings were found.

There was no evidence of forced entry into the apartment. The occupants of the apartments told police they had heard two gunshots but did not know who fired them, Ryan said.

Daniels claimed to have been asleep in a living room armchair when two shots awakened him, she said. He said he went out to check the fire escape, where Moreno went to smoke a cigarette, , according to Ryan.

Daniels had been in possession of multiple handguns shortly prior to Moreno’s killing, and he had “engaged in threatening behavior” toward her, Ryan said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.