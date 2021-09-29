I-90 highway in Allston will be grounded, state says, vowing to move forward with mega transportation project

The price tag includes the construction of new streets in the area, as well as a new commuter rail maintenance facility, likely in Readville, and reconstruction of the Grand Junction train bridge over the Charles. State officials will be pushing Harvard and the city of Boston to pay for portions of the project, along with some toll revenue from within Route 128. They plan to advance design plans quickly enough to take advantage of prospective federal infrastructure funds, now under debate in Congress.

The megaproject — now projected to cost $1.7 billion — will straighten out the Turnpike’s curve in the area, build a new transit station on the Worcester/Framingham commuter rail line, and open up around 100 acres of land, primarily a former rail yard, owned by Harvard University for development in Allston .

The Baker administration has decided to rebuild the Massachusetts Turnpike and Soldiers Field Road at ground level through Allston, a pivotal decision that would unlock a vast swath of land for development and potentially resolves years of negotiation over Boston’s largest pending highway project.

“We see an opportunity right now with the potential for other funding,” said Jamey Tesler, the state’s transportation secretary. “We want to have the hard conversations we need to have so we don’t miss the window.”

The decision, unveiled Wednesday, aims to resolve an impasse over a tight area between Boston University and the Charles River known as the “throat.” For much of the past decade, state transportation officials have tried to reach consensus with community members, activists, and the two universities over how to replace the aging highway viaduct that runs through the narrow area, particularly without building any roads in the river.

“We have heard people loud and clear on what they want to have happen here,” Tesler said. “We think it’s time to move forward and focus on the hard conversations on how to pay for this project.”

By reducing the highway’s shoulders in certain sections and using a roughly seven-foot-wide stretch of land provided by Boston University, the new design would fit eight lanes of the Pike, four lanes of Soldiers Field Road, and four rail tracks at ground level on land, while cantilevering the Paul Dudley White pedestrian and bike path over the river.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the state plans to begin the two-year design and permitting process this fall. Construction is estimated to take another seven years, Gulliver said.

Many aspects of the project remain up in the air, including the exact design of the new $180 million transit stop, called West Station, the pedestrian bridges that would reconnect Allston with the river. (Harvard has committed $58 million to West Station, and BU has pledged at least $8 million.) Harvard’s plans for its land, known as Beacon Park Yard, that would be freed up for development are also unclear. Resolving the design of the throat will allow the state to finalize some of the other aspects, Gulliver said.

“This clears the deck for us to focus on those other elements of the project,” Gulliver said.

The new design marks the latest chapter in the project’s tortuous history. In 2019, for example, the state Department of Transportation said that it would demolish the I-90 viaduct and build a new overpass for Soldiers Field Road, over part of the new ground-level turnpike. But objections arose when it became clear that the plan required building a temporary roadway in the river.

The near-decade delay in getting the project off the ground required the state to commit $75 million for steel and concrete repairs to the crumbling I-90 viaduct earlier this year, with the repairs slated to be done by 2024. At the time, some advocates for lowering the highway worried the decision reduced the pressure on the Baker administration to lower the highway permanently, but state transportation officials said Wednesday that they’re committed to pursuing that option as quickly as possible, in part to take advantage of any federal funding that could become available.

“They’ve turned the page,” said Rick Dimino, president of the A Better City business group and a vocal advocate for lowering the highway. “Now the work is to maximize the benefits of this, there are so many things to incorporate, but at least we are starting with the right alternative.”

The ground-level option allows Harvard to develop above the tracks and West Station itself using air rights. The university’s plans for the area remain unclear. Scott Bosworth, the state’s transportation undersecretary, said Harvard representatives have told state officials that the area around West Station would be the first part of Beacon Park Yard that they would develop, possibly leading to 7 million square feet of construction. But there’s room in the old rail yard for substantially more than that.

Harvard is already advancing plans to develop what it calls its Enterprise Research Campus, across Western Avenue from the business school and to the north of the Pike realignment. New York developer Tishman Speyer is advancing plans for 1.9 million square feet of that development on 14 acres, which is not reliant on the Pike realignment. Allston residents have pressed Harvard for its plans beyond those 14 acres, with little success. Harvard officials could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

State Representative Mike Moran, who represents Allston, welcomed the choice of design for the highway realignment.

“It’s much more appealing than a towering piece of metal hanging over your neighborhood,” he said. “It gives us opportunities to make better connections, and to connect better with the rail [line].”

While Moran has been an outspoken critic of Harvard’s in the Allston development debate, he acknowledged that having one primary landowner should help city and state officials plan a neighborhood that avoids some of the shortcomings of the newly developed Seaport, which largely sprung out of old parking lots on the South Boston waterfront.

“We can’t make the same mistakes that we made on the waterfront,” Moran said. “The next mayor [of Boston] has a unique opportunity to have influence over the project and to do it in a way that checks all those boxes of transportation, affordability, and sustainability.”

Michelle Wu, a city councilor who is running against councilor Annissa Essaibi George for mayor, made the at-grade option an issue on the campaign trail, saying it would address an injustice that occurred in the 1960s when the turnpike extension was built through the neighborhood, dividing it in two. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get it right, to repair the harms of the past,” Wu said.

The Bake administration’s decision was also hailed by acting mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Planning & Development Agency. The ground-level option has been a big priority for Janey and Mayor Martin J. Walsh before her. In a statement, Janey and the BPDA said removing the highway will unlock economic benefits, reduce long-term capital cost and lower a barrier between residents and the river.

The last issue of environmental sustainability in Allston was the recent focus of the Federal Highway Administration, which raised concerns that the at-grade highway option would make the Pike susceptible to flooding. Gulliver said state transportation officials are confident that an agreement can be reached that will satisfy the FHA’s concerns on flooding issues by the end of the year.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto. Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.