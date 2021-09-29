As incidents at T pile up, Baker defends system as ‘safe’

The governor and MBTA officials said they are still investigating what caused a slow-moving MBTA train car to derail at Broadway station in South Boston on Tuesday and hit the platform. The impact left the subway car with cracked glass and deep scrapes along its side; MBTA officials said no one was injured. The Red Line resumed regular service Wednesday.

“The MBTA is safe. But it is old,” Baker said, repeating that the T is safe several times to reporters after an unrelated event in Framingham. “Every single day thousands and thousands of people rely on it to get to where they’re going. And it works.”

A string of safety incidents at the MBTA put Governor Charlie Baker on the defensive Wednesday, as he sought to reassure the public that it can be confident in riding the aging system.

The incident came just two days after an ascending escalator at the Back Bay station suddenly reversed, causing a bloody pile-up of people that sent nine to the hospital. Earlier this month, Boston University professor David Jones fell to his death through a rusted, closed-off staircase near the JFK/UMass T station in Dorchester.

And in July, a Green Line train crashed into the one ahead of it near the now-closed Pleasant Street Station, sending 27 people to the hospital. A 50-year-old trolley operator, who had a history of speeding infractions at the MBTA, is facing criminal charges in the crash.

The proverbial pile-up of incidents has led to calls for more stringent oversight. Baker has yet to name five appointments to a newly created panel to oversee the agency. The MBTA’s previous control board disbanded in the summer, and Baker said Wednesday his administration is still in the process of naming its successors. In the interim, Baker underscored that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s board has oversight of the T.

The historic winter of 2015 laid bare the MBTA’s long-festering problems, prompting Baker, who had just been sworn into office, to take a stronger hand in reshaping the agency.

Since then, the MBTA has made expanding its capital program, work such as tunnel repairs and new signals, a top priority. It spent more than $1 billion on capital investments in the fiscal year that ended in 2019 — more than double what was spent in fiscal year 2013 — and a record-setting $1.92 billion of capital spending in fiscal year 2021, as officials tried to keep pace with a system in dire need of upgrades.

“I would argue that our agenda for the MBTA over the course of the past seven years . . . is the most ambitious in history,” Baker said Wednesday. “Find another administration that spent $5 billion on modernizing and upgrading the system that was horribly neglected for decades before we took office?”

The approach, however, has also drawn harsh criticisms. In late 2019, a report said the MBTA’s intense focus on tightening its day-to-day budget while speeding the pace of long-needed projects under Baker has been detrimental to the operations of the agency and helped foster a culture in which “safety is not the priority.”

The report was spurred by a derailment that summer, also on the Red Line, where a train jumped the tracks as it headed into JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester, destroying bungalows that housed computer equipment that operated the signal system. At the time, the MBTA had among the most derailments of any derailments in the country over a five-year span, the Globe reported.

Joe Pesaturo, a MBTA spokesman, said Wednesday there have been three derailments on the subway so far this year, including Tuesday’s on the Red Line and another involving an Orange Line train that was not in passenger service at the time. A different Orange Line train had derailed at Wellington Station in Medford in mid-March, and service was disrupted on the line for weeks afterward.

Baker acknowledged Wednesday that work remains to be done on the system.

“I think there have been eight derailments in the past 24 months. That’s eight too many,” Baker said. “But again, the T is safe.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.