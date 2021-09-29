Lori Loughlin will appear in TV series for first time since serving time in prison for Varsity Blues scandal, report says

Loughlin is slated to guest-star in the second season, which debuts on Dec. 18, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Loughlin, 57, is reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, a widower and cafe owner turned mayor, in the Great American Country Family series “When Hope Calls,“ the Hollywood Reporter revealed Wednesday.

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin, who served a brief prison term for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scandal, is returning to the small screen.

The news comes after a federal judge in Boston, where Loughlin in May 2020 pleaded guilty in the college scandal, earlier this month granted the actress permission to travel to Canada for unspecified film production work, according to legal filings.

”When Hope Calls” follows orphaned sisters Lillian and Grace, who reunite in 1916 as adults to open an orphanage in the western Canadian town of Brookfield, the Hollywood Reporter said. The first season debuted on the streaming service Hallmark Movies Now before airing on the Hallmark Channel, the Reporter said.

Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 58, both pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to conspiracy-related charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC as phony crew recruits.

A judge later sentenced Loughlin, a pop culture icon best known for her deft portrayal of Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” to two months behind bars. She was released from prison in December.

Giannulli, meanwhile, got hit with a five-month prison sentence.

