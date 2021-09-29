Mass. man charged with threatening interracial couple after they announced engagement online

According to the indictment, Mendell’s office said, the couple’s ordeal began in December 2020 when they announced their engagement via Facebook and included photos of themselves. The victims are a white woman and a Black man, officials said.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office identified the defendant as Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45. A federal public defender listed for DeBerardinis didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

A man with Boston and Dedham ties was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging he sent vile threats to harm an interracial couple via Facebook Messenger after the pair announced their engagement online, prosecutors said.

DeBerardinis, prosecutors said, saw the photos and allegedly responded “on or about” Jan. 6 by sending a series of threatening messages to the couple. January 6th was the day Donald Trump’s backers stormed the US Capitol in an effort to block the certification of Joe Biden’s November election win.

According to prosecutors, DeBerardinis allegedly wrote to the couple, “EWWWWWWWW YOUR A ... “ followed by slurs, among other messages. When the victims said they were reporting him to law enforcement, prosecutors said, DeBerardinis allegedly responded by writing “SNITCHES GET STITCHES,” and including a picture of brass knuckles.

He also allegedly wrote to the couple, boasting of what he said were his prior exploits, including burning and maiming people, prosecutors said.

His initial appearance had been set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in US District Court in Boston, where he’s charged with transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person; tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion; and tampering with a witness and victim by harassment, according to Mendell’s office.

Details of that hearing weren’t immediately available.

“My office aggressively prosecutes people who threaten racially-motivated violence because such threats are illegal, despicable and an affront to American values,” Mendell said in the statement. “We take a hard line on threats and intimidation, and these charges make clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally.”

The prosecutor’s words were echoed by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

“Today’s arrest cannot mitigate the fear that Stephen DeBerardinis caused, and the sense of security this couple lost, but it does bring him to justice for allegedly sending a series of rage-filled messages threatening horrific acts of violence,” Bonavolonta said in the statement. “Acts of intimidation and threats of violence perpetrated against people because of their race, ethnicity, color, or creed are reprehensible. While we all have the right to believe whatever we want, when those views threaten or lead to violence, that’s a different story. We encourage anyone who has been the victim of, or witness to, such crimes to report it to the FBI.”

Authorities said the witness tampering by threat count carries a maximum prison term of 20 years upon conviction, while the other two charges carry maximum prison terms of five and three years, respectively.

"Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the release said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.