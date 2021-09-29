Mass. prison guards sue to delay Governor Baker’s vaccine mandate

Following in the footsteps of state troopers, Massachusetts prison guards are suing to postpone Governor Charlie Baker’s strict vaccine mandate that requires all state workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 17 or face firing.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union filed the 19-page lawsuit in federal court in Boston on Wednesday. The suit asserts that Baker’s order “arbitrarily and irrationally interferes with [the guards’] fundamental right to decline unwanted medical treatment” and erases “important terms” of its collective bargaining agreement.

Along with Baker, the lawsuit names Carol A. Mici, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections, as a defendant.