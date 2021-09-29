Nearly three-quarters of Boston city workers have provided proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test under first phase of mandate

The city data did not distinguish between employees who are vaccinated and those who are not, making it impossible to assess the extent to which the city’s 18,000 workers have the fullest level of protection against the virus. The mandate, which Acting Mayor Kim Janey unveiled on Aug. 12, is being rolled out in three phases that began last week with the Boston Public Schools and a few other city agencies.

Nearly three-quarters of Boston city employees, including those who work for the Boston Public Schools, have submitted proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or are undergoing weekly testing as the city begins enforcement of a sweeping mandate to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Employees who don’t comply could eventually be placed on unpaid leave — a move the city has not taken yet. The city’s human resources team and an outside contractor are still in the process of verifying hundreds of documents that have been submitted among the first wave of employees.

Under the mandate, employees are not required to be vaccinated, but those who are not must submit a negative test result to the city every week once their respective city agencies reach the deadline to comply. Employees who test positive must inform the city and follow quarantine protocols.

“As the city’s largest employer, the City of Boston is leading by example with a phased-in vaccination or regular testing mandate,” a city spokesperson said. “We are working closely with our diverse workforce, and our union partners, to ensure employees have access to vaccination, testing, and verification systems to achieve full compliance with the mandate.”

The city is pushing ahead with the requirement as similar mandates elsewhere have sparked protests from public service employees. In a few cases, opposition has resulted in lawsuits, including an unsuccessful one waged locally by the Massachusetts state police union against the Baker administration and another in New York City by a group of public educators, which is still working its way through federal court.

Bringing the first set of city departments into compliance in Boston, though, is proving to be a huge undertaking. The Boston Public Schools is the city’s largest department, employing 11,000 workers. The other city agencies in the first wave include the Commission on Disabilities, the Age Strong office, and public libraries, all of which work with vulnerable city residents.

Employees in this first phase were supposed to submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 20. For those who didn’t, they were required to provide a negative test result for COVID-19 by Monday.

The second wave of employees must provide vaccine documentation next Monday, Oct. 4. That group includes volunteers and on-site contractors who work with vulnerable residents, including school bus drivers, as well as employees of other agencies that work directly with the general public, including public safety and the city clerk’s office. The final wave of employees have until Oct. 18 to comply.

So far, 13,000 city employees have submitted documentation or a negative test result for COVID-19 since the city launched its online portal on Aug. 30. The city said it was unable to provide a breakdown of compliance rates by department.

For many Boston families and educators, getting all Boston Public Schools employees inoculated is considered especially important in helping to prevent COVID-19 infections from spreading to unvaccinated children.

Currently, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the shots, representing roughly half of the school system’s student population, while a number of older students remain unvaccinated. That landscape is putting them at higher risk for the highly contagious Delta variant, which has been causing infection rates to rise among children and teenagers around the nation in recent months.

Adding further complications is that the Boston schools, like many other districts, are no longer practicing social distancing in many cases so its 51,000 students can comply with a state mandate to return to classrooms full time this fall. The school system, however, has taken other steps to protect students and staff, such as upgrading ventilation and equipping classrooms with air purifiers and window fans.

The Boston vaccination effort has not been without its bumps. Some teachers have encountered technical difficulties uploading their vaccination documents into the city’s online portal or in receiving confirmation that their documentation was received or verified, while others have been confused about what the requirements of the mandate entail, according to the Boston Teachers Union.

Another issue is that the city has been sending reminders about complying with the mandate to members who are on medical or other types of leaves. The union contends since those employees are not currently on the job they should not be subjected to the mandate until they return and also could be needlessly inflating the number of unvaccinated workers.

Consequently, the union is asking the city to hold off on taking any punitive measures against employees until they confirm the accuracy of information for those individuals.

“I think the city is doing the right thing [in mandating vaccinations] and it was an ambitious timeline for complying, especially at the start of a school year when there are so many other demands placed on educators to get school started,” Jessica Tang, the union’s president, said in an interview before the data was released. “I know our educators have been working diligently to meet the expectations and we are hopeful that the city will be able to continue to improve the process and streamline it.”

Xavier Andrews, a school spokesman, said the department has sent several emails, text messages, and robocalls to remind its 11,000 workers about the deadline to comply with the mandate and has translated information about the requirements into Spanish and Haitian Creole.

In an effort to speed up the collection of documents, the school system also has deployed staff to its central kitchen and other regional hubs to help collect verification paperwork or to help employees upload them into the city’s computer system. The school system also has been holding vaccination clinics since the spring, including dozens at back-to-school events, and others are planned for the coming weeks.

