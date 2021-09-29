Not your typical donation: a 600-pound tuna is gifted to a good cause in Maine

“We got a cold call from someone saying they had a 600-pound tuna, do we want to take it?” she said. “And I never say no to anything. I always say yes.”

As the executive director of a soup kitchen in Maine, Cherie Merrill is used to getting phone calls from people offering donations of all kinds. But nothing prepared her for the call she received on Sept. 17.

A huge 600-pound tuna that was caught accidentally off the coast of Maine was donated to a soup kitchen in Belfast and a meal delivery program in Searsport.

Then she started thinking about the logistics. “How are you bringing this fish to me?” she asked.

It wasn’t long after that phone call that three 100-quart coolers “full of great big chunks of tuna” arrived at the Belfast Soup Kitchen, she said.

“It was extraordinary,” she said.

The bluefin tuna had been caught accidentally by fishermen Sept. 17 on a boat in Penobscot Bay, according to Captain Matt Talbot of the Maine Marine Patrol. They had been using a net to catch pogies, which are a type of bait fish, when the 600-pound tuna got trapped in the net. By the time they were able to get it out, “the fish was dead,” he said.

Talbot said it was clear that the fishermen didn’t intend to catch the tuna because it’s “a fairly rare occurrence” for a fish that size to be in that area of the bay, and they reported it to authorities right away.

Talbot said the fishermen wanted guidance on how to proceed since they didn’t have the proper permits to haul in a bluefin tuna, and asked if they could donate the fish to the Belfast Soup Kitchen.

Since the fish was no longer alive, Talbot said that solution was “the best case scenario — not to have that go waste.”

Merrill said 366 pounds of usable meat came off the massive fish. The Belfast Soup Kitchen kept half of it and the rest went to a meal delivery program in the neighboring town of Searsport.

Volunteers then came in and spent hours cutting and processing the tuna so it could be kitchen-ready.

The freshly-caught tuna made its debut on the soup kitchen menu on Tuesday as tuna steak marinated in soy sauce with ginger and garlic, served on a bed of rice and with locally grown bok choy. A total of 343 meals were served, she said.

The tuna was a hit, and there’s still more to be had. Merrill said some will be used in tuna salads and the toro from the belly of the fish will be used in sushi for a fundraiser dinner in the near future.

“It was delicious. It melted in your mouth. It was the best tuna I’ve ever had,” she said. “People were asking for it today.”

Merrill was happy that the fishermen’s accidental catch was able to feed so many people.

“If that ever happens again, they know who to call,” she said.





