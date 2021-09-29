NTSB report suggests speed, weather factors in Cape Air crash

The pilot and six passengers were seriously injured in the Sept. 9 crash of the Cessna 402 twin-engine plane, which left Logan International Airport in Boston just after 3 p.m. with a flight plan calling for the use of instruments because of decreased visibility, according to the NTSB report released Wednesday.

A pilot on the ground said a Cape Air flight was traveling “a little faster than it should be” before it landed in a fireball past the end of the runway at Provincetown Municipal Airport in heavy rain earlier this month, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Advertisement

Visibility in Provincetown was 3 miles, amid heavy rain and mist, with a ceiling of clouds about 500 feet above ground, the report says.

Airport surveillance video shows it was raining heavily when the plane reached Provincetown just before 3:30 p.m., and that the Cessna created a splash as it made contact with the runway, the report says. The airport’s windsock, seen in the video, indicates the plane had a tailwind.

Cape Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

The pilot of the Cessna, whose identity was not released, is certified as a commercial and transport pilot and a flight instructor and reported a total of 17,617 flight hours, including 10,000 hours in the Cessna 402, the report says. The pilot received a Federal Aviation Administration first-class medical certificate, which includes examinations of vision, hearing, equilibrium, and overall health, on April 2.

Another Cape Air pilot who was waiting on a runway for the Cessna to land said its pilot contacted him by radio to ask if the airport lights were turned on, the report says. The pilot on the ground replied that the lights were on, the rain was subsiding, and visibility had improved, according to the document.

Advertisement

The plane began to land at 3:27 p.m., and when it was roughly halfway down the 3,502-foot-long runway, the pilot on the ground saw that it was moving “a little faster than it should be,” according to the NTSB. The pilot believed the Cessna would not have enough space to stop before it ran out of runway.

The plane then lifted off the runway, and the pilot observed that it appeared to be climbing more slowly than it should have been, the report says.

“The airplane cleared the localizer antennas at the far end of the runway, then the perimeter fence, before it struck trees,” NTSB investigators wrote. “The airplane disappeared into the trees, and he then saw a ball of flames.”

The Cessna came to a stop about 200 feet past the spot where it first hit trees, with parts of both wings destroyed by fire after impact, according to the report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.