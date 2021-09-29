Providence officer involved in 2020 moped crash promoted to detective

Endres was in a police SUV following Jhamal Gonsalves on Elmwood Avenue in October last year as officers responded to a number of illegal mopeds, dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets. Another police car pulled out in Gonsalves’ path, which his family’s lawyer depicted as an intentional maneuver that, they say, Endres provoked by saying into his radio, “Box this guy in.” Gonsalves, 24 at the time, veered off and crashed on Bissell Street with Endres’ vehicle following closely behind.

Kyle Endres will be formally promoted to the rank of detective of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at a ceremony Thursday.

PROVIDENCE —The Providence police officer involved in a crash that seriously injured a moped rider — an incident that led to his suspension and became one of the department’s most controversial recent episodes — is now being promoted.

Endres was suspended without pay for two days for violating department policy on driving safely and for not wearing his seat belt, the department said at the time. But after an investigation by the state attorney general, no officers were charged criminally. The AG’s review found, among other things, that the other officer, Brad McParlin, was already starting to pull out when the “box this guy in” transmission came over the radio. Gonsalves’ family remained skeptical.

Gonsalves was left in a coma in the wake of the crash, and still suffers from long-term injuries. His family has sued the city, as well as Endres and McParlin, in federal court.

An investigation, state authorities said, showed that Endres’ car did not hit Gonsalves’ moped, but instead hit a stop sign, which hit him in the back of the head. Gonsalves was wearing a helmet at the time.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré said Wednesday that Endres scored well enough on the test to be promoted to detective. The punishment over the Gonsalves incident was factored in, Paré said.

“He was sanctioned,” Paré said. “He accepted his sanction. That doesn’t mean that prohibits him from advancing in the department.”

The crash led to protests, some of which turned chaotic, with bottles tossed and a number of arrests.

The federal lawsuit against the city and Endres is ongoing. Illegal ATVs, moped and dirtbikes, meanwhile, have become an increasing concern on city streets.

Going from patrolman to detective patrolman involves a 12 percent pay increase, the department said.

Michael Imondi, the president of the union for Providence police officers, defended Endres.

“He’s entitled to the promotion,” Imondi said. “He studied for the exam, passed the exam with flying colors. He earned it, and he deserves it.”

According to Imondi, the promotional process involves a written test. It also takes into account things like advanced degrees, time on the force and a score from the chief. The score from the chief is between zero and five, and Endres received top marks. Moving to detective means having more of a plainclothes role than that of a first-responder, Imondi said.

“Kyle is a really good officer,” said Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., chief of the Providence police, “and deserving of the five service points.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.