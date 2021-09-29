Providence taps Keith Stokes to lead economic development

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I treat every day like it’s National Coffee Day. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 194.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 713,483 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 285Test-positive rate: 2.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 132

Total deaths: 2,834

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Advertisement

Leading off

Keith Stokes, formerly head of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce, will serve as Providence's business and development director beginning Oct. 12, Gretchen Ertl

Keith Stokes, who oversaw economic development for the state between 2010 and 2012, is returning to government work – this time in Providence.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has hired Stokes to be the city’s business and development director beginning Oct. 12, a spokeswoman for the city confirmed. Stokes replaces Michael Solomon, who is leaving the administration to run for mayor.

”Keith is a person of strong character and leadership whose robust community and business relationships will be an asset to the city of Providence,” Elorza said in a prepared statement. “He brings special talents in business and economic development honed through many years of experience in both government and private business sectors. As our business community recovers from the pandemic, I know Keith will hit the ground running to develop business and workforce recovery plans with community members to ensure that Providence continues to be a city that works.”

Stokes has been working closely with Elorza as the city explores a municipal reparations program, and will now focus on the city’s broader economic development programs – including pandemic recovery.

Stokes spent nine years working for the Mayforth Group, a lobbying firm, and before that was head of the state’s Economic Development Corporation – now known as Commerce Rhode Island. Former governor Lincoln Chafee pushed him out of the job as 38 Studios, the state-backed video game company run by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, was collapsing.

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Dealing with the mental illness was one challenge. Dealing with the lack of support from the Coventry Police Department and the town made it worse, according to former officer Nicholas Anthony DiRobbio. Read more.

⚓ A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is blocking local firefighters attempts to challenge the state health department’s mandate for all health care workers, including EMTs, to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or risk losing their jobs and licenses. Read more.

⚓ The number of Rhode Island families receiving federal assistance to buy food jumped by more than 65 percent in the final months of the 2020-2021 school year, according to information from the US Department of Agriculture. Read more.

⚓ Roger Williams University has been named the new home of the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program. Read more.

⚓ A new law in Rhode Island reclassifies personal-use possession of 10 grams or less of certain drugs — such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl — as misdemeanors rather than felonies. Read more.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ In his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war a “strategic failure” and said he believes the U.S. should have kept several thousand troops in the country to prevent the Taliban takeover that happened faster than forecast. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care provider, said Tuesday that it will not administer Biogen’s controversial new Alzheimer’s drug to patients, dealing another setback to the Cambridge company and its expensive treatment. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Patriots-Buccaneers game is a financial bonanza, triggering a surge in ticket prices, viewership, merchandise sales, and betting action never before seen in the fabled and rich history of Boston sports. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Latino Contactor Summit at 5 p.m. at The Guild in Pawtucket.

⚓ The Providence School Board is holding a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to consider a social media policy for employees.

My latest column

Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has a realistic path to becoming the city’s first Black and first female mayor. It’s time to learn how to correctly pronounce her name. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report Podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza about his decision to not run for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.