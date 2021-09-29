Resigned to trooper resignations

Sorry to hear that, but ... the exit is right there. For them, the choice is hard; for the rest of us, it is an easy call.

The union that represents state troopers says dozens of them are planning to resign rather than comply with the governor’s order that all state employees be fully vaccinated against COVID by Oct. 17.

Troopers exist to ensure public safety. Refusing to take a vaccine that will protect themselves — and the people who have no choice but to come into close contact with them — from a potentially deadly virus endangers that public safety.

As Judge Jackie Cowin put it last week when she rejected the union’s bid to block Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate from taking effect next month, “Suspending the deadline for union members to obtain full vaccination would be against the public interest which the defendants are charged with protecting.”

Better that those who refuse shots step aside and make way for officers who think more of the folks they’re supposed to serve and protect (and who are less amenable to the anti-science rubbish spewed by fully vaccinated Fox pundits and others). Troopers are part of the government, charged with upholding its mandates. And this is now one of them.

So far, state officials say only one trooper is retiring because of the rule. But the union says many more departures are on the way, and warns of staff shortages as troopers retire or take lower-paying jobs at local police departments with less strict rules.

We’ll manage somehow. It’s important to note that at least 80 percent of troopers have done the right thing here. And refusers won’t be fired, en masse, on Oct. 18: If they don’t qualify for medical or religious exemptions, they will face escalating sanctions that could end in termination should they continue to refuse the vaccine.

That’s more than reasonable. We are 18 months and nearly 700,000 deaths into the pandemic in this country. Massachusetts has lost more than 18,500 souls. And almost every death since vaccines became widely available in the spring has been avoidable: Vaccines make people 10 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID, and 11 times less likely to die of it. We’ve tried all kinds of incentives and enticements; we’ve tried reasoning and gentle nudging; we’ve tried begging. But too many people who should know better are resisting shots, and everybody continues to pay the price.

So those who are refusing to get the shot can move on. As can the correction officers whose union sued in federal court Wednesday to block Baker’s order from going into effect. As of last month, about 60 percent of Department of Correction employees had gotten the shot. Those who supervise inmates in the state’s prisons — again, public safety officers who come into contact with thousands of people who have no choice but to be close to them — say the state can’t make them get shots if they don’t want to. Their recalcitrance, too, should be disqualifying.

But it’s being reinforced by Republican politicians and pundits who, bereft of actual policies, are leveraging deadly vaccination misinformation for electoral gain. We’re not immune to that silliness here in Massachusetts, either. Take last week’s debate on Beacon Hill over a House requirement that members and staff be vaccinated to work in the State House. It’s bad enough that almost all Republican legislators voted against the common sense requirement. Some of them are also flat-out refusing to say whether or not they’ve been vaccinated (The bet here: They have, but they don’t want to alienate the Trumpists among their supporters.)

During the debate, Abington Republican Alyson Sullivan gave an embarrassing speech in which she cast doubt on the vaccine’s efficacy and compared the plan to exclude unvaccinated members from the State House to interning Japanese Americans during World War Two. Yikes. And Spencer Republican Peter Durant proposed legislation to prohibit requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to enter any public building or business in the Commonwealth. The bill has 11 cosponsors, including “Democrat” Jeff Turco, the state rep and Trump donor from Winthrop who won a special election in March. Mercifully, that measure is going nowhere.

There’s no winning these people over. Our only hope is getting enough people vaccinated to make them less dangerous. Especially those whose job is to keep us safe.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.