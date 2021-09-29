As R.I. Senate primary enters final week, Levey Friedman leads in campaign cash in District 3

Levey Friedman, former president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Organization for Women, had a cash balance of $31,594, according to state Board of Elections reports for the period seven days prior to the primary. She spent $9,224 and raised $3,032 between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27.

Five candidates are vying for the Senate seat vacated by Gayle L. Goldin, a progressive Providence Democrat who stepped down on Aug. 17 to join President Biden’s administration as a senior adviser in the US Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau.

PROVIDENCE — Entering the final week of the campaign, Hilary Levey Friedman has amassed more campaign cash that her competitors in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in state Senate District 3 on Providence’s East Side.

Ray Rickman, a former state representative, had a cash balance of $20,671. He spent $8,267 and raised $7,312 in that homestretch period.

Bret Jacob, director of research and development and LGBTQIA+ liaison in Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office, had a cash balance of $13,290. He spent $2,881 and raised $5,900 in that period.

Geena Pham, a public school teacher, had a cash balance of $11,534. She spent $1,078 and raised $2,046 in that period.

Sam Zurier, a former Providence City Council member, had a cash balance of $10,230. He spent $7,069 and raised $4,100 in that period.

Meanwhile, voting has already begun.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Board of Elections had received and scanned 177 mail ballots, according to the secretary of state’s office. A total of 865 mail ballots have been sent to voters in the district.

Another 113 people have already cast early in-person votes in the primary, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will face Republican candidate Alex Cannon in the general election on Nov. 2. The Democratic candidate will be heavily favored in a district that is 63 percent Democrat, 32 percent unaffiliated, and 5 percent Republican.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.