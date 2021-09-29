Tractor-trailer strikes State Police cruiser, injures trooper on Route 95

A tractor-trailer struck a State Police cruiser, seriously injuring the trooper inside, on Route 95 in Weston late Tuesday night.
The tractor-trailer crashed into the trooper’s cruiser while he worked a detail on Rt. 95 southbound around 11:44 p.m., according to a statement from State Police spokesperson David Procopio.
A Trooper was in his cruiser, on a detail protecting a road construction crew, when the cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer tonight on Rt 95 SB, Weston. Trooper was conscious but has been transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Investigation ongoing. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/ldJaVM4aei— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 29, 2021
The trooper was “protecting a road construction crew” at the time of the crash, Procopio wrote in the statement.
The trooper has been transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, but “was alert and radioed in the crash himself,” the statement said.
Procopio did not identify the trooper.
After striking the cruiser, the tractor-trailer “jack-knifed on the highway,” the statement said. It was not immediately clear if the tractor-trailer’s driver was injured.
State Police are investigating the crash, Procopio wrote.