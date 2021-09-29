Two women, 89, and 86, killed after car crashes into Needham home; driver hospitalized

Two people were killed Wednesday in a car crash on Central Avenue in Needham after the vehicle slammed into a house, police said.
Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a car that crashed into a house at 860 Central Ave. at about 10:20 a.m., police said in a statement.
Two passengers in the car, an 89-year-old Needham woman and an 86-year-old Needham woman, were taken to the hospital but “unfortunately did not survive the crash,” police said.
The driver, an 89-year-old Needham man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said in the statement, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page.
No charges have been filed. The accident is under investigation by Needham police, the Norfolk district attorney’s office, and State Police accident analysis and reconstruction experts, the Facebook post said.
