Two women, 89, and 86, killed after car crashes into Needham home; driver hospitalized

Two people were killed Wednesday in a car crash on Central Avenue in Needham after the vehicle slammed into a house, police said.

Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a car that crashed into a house at 860 Central Ave. at about 10:20 a.m., police said in a statement.

Two passengers in the car, an 89-year-old Needham woman and an 86-year-old Needham woman, were taken to the hospital but “unfortunately did not survive the crash,” police said.