Biden’s approval rating has been down for a few weeks with no recovery in sight. It is starting to be a problem for Democrats

This is why it might be out of whack that we aren’t talking enough about Biden’s latest approval ratings.

After all, the thinking went, if Democrats wanted to keep majorities in Congress and be able to quibble over how to best wield power, then they needed Biden’s approval rating to remain solid. The higher Biden’s approval rating in the midterm election next year, the more seats Democrats win. That is what American history suggests.

In the early summer, there was consensus among Democrats that while there were divisions inside their own party about the best way forward on an infrastructure bill or how to best address climate change, one person must not be criticized: President Biden.

In short, they are not great. His approval rating is now 45 percent, according to an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight. This is down from an average of 53 percent in late July. For context, by September in his first year, Biden’s approval rating now is worse than any president’s since World War II , with one exception. Donald Trump’s 39 percent approval rating at this point in his term was worse.

The reason why Biden’s approval rating has dropped is explained by many factors. First, all presidents other than Trump enjoyed some initial higher than average approval rating when they took office. Many call it the honeymoon period. About now, the numbers drop as presidents begin to make decisions that some will like and others won’t.

There is also the fact that the last four presidents were all more unpopular than popular at this point. So perhaps it says more about the age of American politics that Biden’s numbers are down than it does about him.

That said, there are a lot of reasons that are unique to Biden that have driven his numbers lower.

First, there was the horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan. While departing America’s longest war was popular, the execution of getting out was not only messy but deadly. It was deeply unpopular among both Republicans and Democrats, and called into question the mantra from this administration that it would prize competence first.

Second, there was the rise of COVID numbers and hospitalizations. The mood of the country was optimistic at the beginning of the summer. COVID looked like it was soon to be a thing of the past as millions went to get vaccinated every week, and the number of new cases was down. Biden, for the simple fact he was president, benefitted from this mood politically and it propped up his approval numbers.

But as the Delta variant of the coronavirus began spreading with its high infection rate, especially among the unvaccinated, the mood shifted. And Biden, again for the simple fact he was president, was hurt politically.

In addition to that, recent jobs reports have been worse than expected, an indication that the economy remains a bit shaky.

While these realities can all be explained away, the fact is that Biden’s numbers are below nearly every other president at this point in their terms, and this could spell doom for Democrats next year in the midterm elections and, by extension, stop Biden’s agenda for the rest of his first term.

Closer to home if you are, say, Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, or even Maine Representative Jared Golden — the most vulnerable member of his party in the House — these numbers are suddenly a problem.

There is good news for Biden, though. Other than Trump, most modern presidents including Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all won re-election despite a dip in their approval ratings around this time.

