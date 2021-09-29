Congress is in a chaotic scramble to pass several critical bills. Here is a cheat sheet on what we know and what we don’t

One thing is obvious. In the next 24 hours, Congress absolutely must pass a bill to fund the government to avoid a shutdown. The next thing that has to happen is to raise the debt ceiling by the estimated date of Oct. 18, or the federal government will go into default for the first time in American history.

It would be quite an understatement to say the outlook on a number of important pieces of legislation on Capitol Hill is fuzzy. Members of Congress who have served for decades have no idea what the critical next 24 hours will bring. Journalists don’t either. The White House spokeswoman on Wednesday called the situation “precarious.”

Outside of that, there are no real hard deadlines for a once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill and a second bill, referred to as a reconciliation bill, which could emerge as the biggest re-write of the social safety net in decades.

And in case it wasn’t clear: all of the negotiations are among Democrats. Republicans, in the slight minority, have walked away from governing on these issues and are no longer attempting to try to shape the legislation. They are simply hoping, for the most part, that Democrats end up in a worse position politically after all is said and done.

Here is a quick guide on where we stand:

1. The government probably won’t shut down Thursday night

If there is clarity on anything it appears that there is bipartisan agreement to pass a short-term spending bill that will keep the government funded until December at its current level. That said, the bill has yet to pass the House and Senate. And the clock is ticking.

2. Someone has to blink to raise the debt ceiling

It’s like this: if Republicans keep their word and make Democrats raise the debt ceiling through a partisan vote on a reconciliation bill, then we have a problem. On Wednesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer repeated he will never allow that. He wants Republicans to join Democrats for what could be seen as a politically bad vote.

Someone has to give here. The stakes are high. One financial estimate says that if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, it could instantly wipe out a third of the nation’s wealth.

But this fight appears tabled for a few more weeks.

3. Despite a faux-deadline for a House vote Thursday on an infrastructure bill, that will likely not happen

Last month the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, containing many popular, overdue items. All that has to happen now is for the House to simply pass the same bill, and Biden says he will sign it.

The issue is that this bipartisan bill got coupled with the larger reconciliation bill that is still being negotiated. As part of that negotiation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised to put the infrastructure bill up for a vote this past Monday. Progressives, a huge chunk of the Democratic House membership, countered that they would vote against it unless there is more progress on the reconciliation bill. Then Pelosi said there would be a vote on Thursday.

Despite the fact that Biden is meeting with Senators multiple times each day this week, there is no agreement in sight on how much the reconciliation bill will even cost. And if you listen to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, there will be no price tag for a while. Logically, that means there won’t be enough progressive votes to pass the infrastructure bill Thursday, either.

And Pelosi’s rule is that if she cannot be sure a bill will pass the House, she won’t put it up for a vote.

4. Reconciliation may not happen for a long time.

Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday that she is waiting for senators to come up with language on the reconciliation that could pass an evenly split Senate. Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, both Democrats, are often talking in the White House, but neither has signaled a timeline for when they think there might be an actual bill.

Bottom line: first things are first. Congress has 24 hours to fund the government. Then they have a few weeks to raise the debt ceiling. Then, after that, they will get to other things. Maybe.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.